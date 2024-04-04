Proton Saga posts strongest start to a year since 2013 – 18,247 units sold in Q1 2024; 5,906 units in March

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / April 4 2024 12:56 pm

The Proton Saga posted its best Q1 sales volume since 2013 with 18,247 units delivered in the first three months of 2024. In March alone, 5,906 units of the Saga (including 93 units for export) made their way to customers, placing the model second in the Malaysian A-segment sedan market.

The March 2024 sales volume for the Saga is less when compared to the same month last year (6,313 units), but more units of the sedan were sold in Q1 2024 than in Q1 2023 (17,446 units). Last year, Proton sold a total of 70,184 units of the Saga, so the Q1 2024 figure is 26% of that.

At present, all variants of the Saga are powered by a 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

The range starts from RM34,800 on-the-road without insurance for the base 1.3L Standard MT and goes all the way up to RM44,800 for the range-topping 1.3L Premium S AT – the 1.3L Standard (RM38,800) and 1.3L Premium AT (RM41,800) sit between the two ends.

