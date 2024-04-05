Workshop owner fined RM4,000 for not providing written statement prior to carrying out repair work

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 5 2024 10:10 am

The Magistrate Court has sentenced a workshop owner to a fine of RM4,000 or two weeks imprisonment (if he fails to pay the fine) for failing to provide a written statement regarding the type and cost of repairs to be carried out on a vehicle belonging to a customer.

The accused was found to be in violation of the Consumer Protection (Disclosure of Workshop Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, reports Malaysia Gazette. “Based on the facts of the case, Raub’s KPDN (ministry of domestic trade and cost of living) enforcement team conducted an investigation on the premises on August 18, 2022 after receiving a complaint,” said KPDN Pahang director Jeslily Jamaludin.

It was revealed that an owner of a Toyota Hilux did not receive a written statement prior to the repair work being carried out and was dissatisfied with the priced charged after the work was completed, prompting the complaint. Jeslily said the KDPN welcomes the public to report any suspicious activities by traders.

The Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 was gazetted on June 22, 2022, with enforcement originally set to begin on July 1 the same year. However, this was postponed for a year to July 1, 2023 to allow those affected to prepare for the changes.

The regulations state that workshop operators must disclose the list of mechanics working as well as their skill level or experience. Additionally, before undertaking any repair service for a customer, the workshop operator must provide a written statement stating whether the spare parts are new, used or reconditioned as well as whether there is a guarantee for the service jobs carried out by the workshop. If found guilty, companies can be fined RM100,000 while individuals can be fined RM50,000 or face a three-year jail term.

