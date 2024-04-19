MG opens 10 new dealers in Klang Valley, Seremban, Melaka, Johor – East Malaysia expansion by end-2024

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / April 19 2024 12:54 pm

Fresh from its launch event last month, SAIC Motor Malaysia has announced it has opened ten MG Motor dealerships in Peninsular Malaysia, covering the central (Klang Valley) and southern regions. The new outlets will sell the all-electric MG4 and MG ZS EV, which herald the return of the Morris Garages nameplate in Malaysia after an absence of nearly two decades.

The ten outlets are:

Mega Galeri Motor Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Petaling Jaya) – sales and service

Wisma GAM, Ground Floor, Lot 8241,

Jalan 225, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 5.30pm), Sun and PH (10am to 4.30pm)

15 Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park,

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 5.30pm), Sun and PH (10am to 4.30pm)

Jalan Midah 1, Taman Midah, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (8.30am to 6pm), Sun and PH (9am to 6pm)

A-1-2, Level 1, Block A, Southgate Commercial Centre 2,

Jalan Dua, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 7pm), Sun and PH (10am to 6pm)

3 Jalan Astaka 4/KU2, Bandar Bukit Raja, 41050 Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 5pm), Sun and PH (9am to 5pm)

125, Persiaran S2B1, Seremban 2, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 6pm), Sun and PH (10am to 5pm)

C-5137 Jalan Penghulu Abas, Bukit Baru, 75150 Melaka

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (8.30am to 5.30pm), Sun and PH (10am to 3pm)

33-35 Jalan Sulaiman, 84000 Muar, Johor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 5.30pm), Sun and PH (10am to 4pm)

2 Jalan Mutiara 6, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Masai, Johor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 5.30pm), Sun and PH (10am to 4pm)

GF-4, Tower 2 @ PFCC, Jalan Puteri 1/2,

Bandar Puteri Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon to Sat (9am to 6pm), Sun and PH (10am to 5pm)

According to managing director Steven Du, the brand will expand to the northern and east coast regions “soon” and enter East Malaysia by the end of the year. “We are delighted to welcome these strong dealers to the MG family,” he said. “Their passion and commitment align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled MG experiences to valued customers nationwide.”

Buyers will continue to benefit from the launch promos, which run until April 30. These include a 7 kW AC wallbox charger worth RM4,600 for the MG ZS EV and MG4 Standard, an 11 kW wallbox worth RM5,200 for the MG4 Lux and RM1,000 in DC Handal and JomCharge charging credits for the MG4 Lux Extended and XPower.

There’s also the MG Insurance Programme (MIP) underwritten by Berjaya Sompo Insurance, Allianz Malaysia and Generali Malaysia, which provides several EV-specific benefits. These include unlimited towing to the nearest charger if you run out of battery charge, up to RM10,000 reimbursement if your wallbox charger is stolen and up to RM5,000 in extra compensation in case of charging-related fire, on top of the usual vehicle insurance coverage.

