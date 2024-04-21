Tesla reduces FSD price, discontinues Enhanced Autopilot in US, still available in Malaysia for RM16k

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / April 21 2024 2:46 pm

Tesla has discontinued the US$6,000 Enhanced Autopilot option in the US, leaving only Full Self Driving available for purchase. In turn, FSD’s pricing has been reduced from US$12,000 to US$8,000.

FSD has undergone various price revisions over the years, starting off at US$5k in 2019 before reaching a peak of US$15k in 2022. It was reduced to US$12k in September 2023 before a further reduction to the current price of US$8,000 this week.

A quick check on Tesla Malaysia’s website shows Enhanced Autopilot is still available for RM16,000, while FSD goes for RM32,000. The RM32k for FSD is one of the cheapest in the world as it is only US$6.7k after currency conversion. However, you cannot use it in Malaysia as of now.

Teslas come with Basic Autopilot as standard. It allows the Tesla to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. There’s also other driver assistance features such as emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring.

The RM16k Enhanced Autopilot upgrade adds Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark and Smart Summon which is supposed to allow your parked car to come find you anywhere in a parking lot by navigating complex parking situations. Smart Summon does not work in Malaysia.

The RM32k FSD is supposed to allow the Tesla to perform all driving maneuvers on its own, although it still requires active driver supervision for now. It’s not available for activation in Malaysia so far.

