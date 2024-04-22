2024 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door bookings open in Malaysia

2024 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door bookings open in Malaysia

Here’s something interesting – Naza Eastern Motors has teased the arrival of the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door in Malaysia. The stretched 4×4 is now available for booking as a more practical version of the cute and cuddly off-roader.

No details of the Malaysian-market model have been revealed just yet, but we do know that the Jimny 5-Door has been lengthened by 340 mm over the original three-door, measuring 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall. All this goes into the 2,590 mm wheelbase, giving you not just more rear legroom but also a significantly larger boot, which has more than doubled in size from just 85 litres to 211.

On the outside, the Jimny is set apart by chrome rings on the five-slot grille but otherwise retains the upright, slab-sided design, equipped with round LED headlights, chunky fender flares, bumper-mounted taillights, external spare wheel on the sideways-opening tailgate and 15-inch grey Y-spoke alloy wheels.

The no-nonsense interior has also been retained and features Mercedes G-Class-style passenger grab handle and an unchanged four-seat layout (no centre seatbelt) with a 50:50 split-folding rear seat. One change is that the three-door’s seven-inch infotainment touchscreen has been replaced by a much bigger nine-inch panel.

Unchanged are the mechanicals, with power still coming from a K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. You get the same choice of five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearbox, although given that the latter is standard on the three-door in our market, we expect the 5-Door to follow suit.

Also fitted is Suzuki’s AllGrip part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case. The Jimny 5-Door retains its 210 mm of ground clearance, but the longer body has understandably reduced the break-over angle from 28 degrees to 24. The approach and departure angles have also been trimmed slightly to 36 degrees (previously 37 degrees ) and 47 degrees (previously 49 degrees) respectively.

Read Danny’s review of the three-door Jimny here.

GALLERY: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door at 2024 Singapore Motorshow

Suzuki Swift Sport 2024
Suzuki Jimny 2024

