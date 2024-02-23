2024 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door launched in Indonesia – 102 PS/130 Nm 1.5L; 4AT and 5MT; priced from RM142k

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / February 23 2024 12:26 pm

The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door has been launched in Indonesia following its initial debut in India in January 2024. Revealed at this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), the elongated off-roader is priced from 476.5 million rupiah (RM145,986).

That amount is for the four-speed automatic variant, but there’s also a cheaper five-speed manual option at 462 million rupiah (RM141,563). Customers have six colour schemes to choose from, including three two-tone ones with a Pearl Bluish Black roof, although these cost an addition three million rupiah (RM919). There are also optional upgrade packages that are themed (Camping Style, Marine Style, Street Style) and include a variety of accessories.

Regardless of transmission type, the Jimny 5-Door gets the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine as the 3-Door. The latter is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit serves up 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The 5-Door is clearly a larger vehicle than the 3-Door and has an increased over length of 3,965 mm (315 mm) and wheelbase of 2,590 mm (+340 mm), resulting in a larger turning radius of 5.7 metres (compared to 4.85 metres). The width (1,645 mm), height (1,720 mm), front track (1,395 mm), rear track (1,405 mm) and ground clearance (210 mm) are identical for both models.

With the 5-Door, the approach angle is reduced to 36 degrees (37 degrees for the 3-Door), and the same is also true of the breakover angle at 24 degrees (28 degrees for the 3-Door) and departure angle at 47 degrees (49 degrees for the 3-Door). An upside is there’s more legroom for rear passengers than there is in the 3-Door, which is also a four-seater.

In terms of standard equipment, the Indonesian-spec Jimny 5-Door gets a black front grille with chrome accents, which is something not found on the 3-Door, so that’s one way to tell them apart. Other items include 15-inch alloy wheels (with 195/80 profile tyres), LED projector headlamps, front fog lamps, automatic air-conditioning, fabric seat upholstery as well as a 9-inch Display Audio head unit, the last of which is exclusive to the 5-Door and larger than the 6.8-inch in the 3-Door.

The lengthened body of the 5-Door also brings with it side and curtain airbags for a total of six, with the 3-Door having just the regular dual front airbags. No active safety systems available for either model, leaving just the passive stuff like ABS, ESP, hill start assist and brake assist.

Comparing pricing, the 5-Door with a manual transmission costs 18.1 million rupiah (RM5,547) more than the 3-Door with the same gearbox. The gap becomes 15.1 million rupiah (RM4,627) with the automatic variants. In Malaysia, we only get the Jimny in 3-Door guise which retails for RM174,900 (OTR without insurance), so if the 5-Door makes its way here, expect to pay more for the longer body model.

