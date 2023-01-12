In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Mick Chan / 12 January 2023 7:29 pm / 0 comments

Suzuki has launched the Jimmy 5-Door in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India, confirming earlier rumours of a longer version of the compact off-roader.

Measuring 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,590 mm, the Jimny 5-Door is 505 mm longer than the existing three-door version of the model, while its wheelbase gains 340 mm over that of the three-door.

The official Suzuki website states that motive power for the Jimny 5-Door comes courtesy of a 1.5 litre petrol engine, which should be in reference to the same K15B naturally-aspirated unit in the three-door that produces 102 hp and 130 Nm of torque.

Transmission for the Jimny 5-Door is a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic; in the three-door, this is combined with a part-time 4WD layout with transfer case for selectable low-range.

Save for the additional rear doors, much of the exterior appears carried over from the three-door Jimny, including the very visible Kinetic Yellow paint finish. The front fascia, front and rear bumpers, bonnet, windscreen as well as the wheel arch extensions also appear to be identical to those from the three-door model.

Differences are apparent in the bodywork aft of the rear doors, where the glasshouse is shorter than on the three-door. Inside, the sole interior image of the Jimny 5-Door’s dashboard show a layout that is essentially identical to that of the three-door. Infotainment, however gets a step up to a nine-inch touchscreen unit, up from the seven-inch touchscreen for Malaysia and Australia.

Official details remains thin on the ground for now, though Car Expert notes that a livestream of the Jimny 5-Door premiere revealed that safety equipment includes curtain airbags for both rows of occupants.

While the three-door Jimny that we get here in Malaysia comes from Japan, the just-unveiled Jimny 5-Door in made in Gurugram, India, where the three-door model for that market is also produced, according to Motor1. This will also be exported to Latin America, Africa, and among RHD markets, Australia.

In Malaysia, the three-door Suzuki Jimny is priced at RM174,900 on-the-road without insurance as of July 2022, with an additional RM1,500 charged for the Bluish Black Pearl 3 paint finish, or RM2,500 for the signature Kinetic Yellow.

