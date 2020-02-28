In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Danny Tan / 28 February 2020 4:18 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny is a car that’s high in demand from markets across the world, and the sole Japanese factory producing the small off-roader is at full stretch. Help is on the way though, from Maruti Suzuki in India.

According to Autocar India, production of the Jimny will start in May this year, at Maruti Suzuki’s factory in Sanand, Gujarat, which has spare capacity. According to a source, “a bulk of the production will be exported,” which gives Maruti a business case for introducing the model in India, as domestic demand alone would not suffice.

The source added that Maruti is looking at monthly production of 4,000 to 5,000 units of the Jimny, and six months after exports commence, the model will be launched in India with a sub-Rs 10 lakh (RM58k) price tag. The Jimny is also known as the Gypsy in India.

There are separate reports saying that the Indian-made Jimny will be a five-door version of the existing model, which has a three-door body. However, the rumoured five-door model should tuck in under four metres in length to benefit from lower taxes in India. The three-door Jimny is 3,480 mm long, so there’s some room to grow.

The Jimny is powered by the widely-used K15B 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine with 102 hp/130 Nm, paired to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. The transmissions are linked to a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear (2H, 4H, 4L) – this ain’t no soft-roader.

Now, with recent rumours of the Suzuki brand making a comeback in Malaysia via the Naza Group, perhaps there is a chance of this Indian-made five-door Jimny reaching our shores? With five doors and a slightly longer body, this Jimny might be an even better canvas for those cute Little G and Little D conversions.

The price has to be right though, for both the importer and consumer. The Jimny is coveted by many, but its ASEAN prices vary – from RM93k in Indonesia to RM199k in Thailand and the equivalent of RM346k in Singapore.

Are you interested, and if yes, what would be a fair price? Before you shout RM50k, bear in mind that the third-gen Jimny was launched here back in 2013 from RM87k, and that was an old car (it arrived after 15 years in production) with zero hype. And our ringgit was stronger back then.

