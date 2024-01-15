Suzuki Jimny 5-Door previewed in Singapore – 340 mm longer wheelbase than 3-door version; same 1.5L NA

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / January 15 2024 5:14 pm

Here are some live photos of the all-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door, which was previewed at the recent Singapore Motorshow. The longer version of the compact off-roader first made its global debut last January and provides more practicality than the three-door version that we have here.

Measuring 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,590 mm, the Jimny 5-Door is 505 mm longer overall than the three-door version, while its wheelbase gains 340 mm. This allows for two more doors and additional legroom for rear passengers, with the rear bench continuing to be in a 50:50 split.

The Jimny’s dashboard layout is identical regardless of the number of doors, and so is the placement of the controls. Also unchanged is the engine, with the K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit rated at 105 PS (103 hp or 77 kW) and 134 Nm of torque.

A five-speed manual and four-speed automatic are the available transmission pairings for the engine, with the left-hand drive preview car seen here being fitted with the latter. Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system is standard with a transfer case for selectable low-range.

Would you want a five-door version of the Jimny in Malaysia? The current three-door version we have here retails for RM174,900 OTR without insurance, so we can expect to pay more for the five-door version should it ever come our way.

