2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift: W465 gets 48V mild hybrid, MBUX, hydraulic dampers, keyless entry!

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / April 2 2024 3:06 pm

Teased since at least 2021, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has finally been given its long-overdue facelift. The mid-cycle refresh is unique in that it’s been given a brand new W465 designation – the original 2018 model retained the W463 codename from before (to everyone’s confusion, naturally), while the W464 is reserved for the hardy military-spec model – even though it looks practically identical to the last one.

It’s just as well, given that the geländewagen continues to trade on its off-road prowess, still riding on a body-on-frame chassis and featuring permanent four-wheel drive, triple mechanical locking differentials and a low-range transfer case. Still, there have been a few updates that bring the antiquated 4×4 vaguely into the modern age.

The biggest change is the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system across the range, consisting of an electric motor that produces 20 PS and 200 Nm of torque. From launch, the range consists of two cooking models with 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-sixes, starting with the G460d turbodiesel that churns out 367 PS at 4,000 rpm and 750 Nm between 1,350 and 2,800 rpm.

Meanwhile, the G500 petrol supplants its old 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 in favour of a six-pot that produces 449 PS at 6,100 rpm and 560 Nm from 1,950 to 5,500 rpm. Both are mated to the usual nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and get from zero to 100 km/h in under six seconds (5.8 seconds for the G460d, 5.4 seconds for the G500).

Of course, if V8 power is all you want, you can still turn to the pinnacle of excess that is the Mercedes-AMG G63. The 4.0 litre biturbo mill continues to punch out 585 PS at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm from 2,500 to 3,500 rpm, and with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic, this 2.6-tonne behemoth gets to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The AMG model was the only variant of the W463 to be sold in Malaysia and we expect this to be the case with the W465.

Under the skin, the new G-Class continues to feature coil springs (no air suspension here), independent double wishbones at the front and a solid rear axle. The G63 can additionally be had with AMG Active Ride Control, consisting of cross-linked hydraulic dampers (much like a McLaren) that improves roll stabilisation, ride comfort and wheel articulation.

You also get at least 241 mm of ground clearance, a 31-degree approach angle, a 30-degree departure angle and a break-over angle of 26-degrees. Depending on the terrain, it can also climb gradients up to 45 degrees and drive on sideways slopes up to 35 degrees. The car’s maximum water wading depth is 700 mm.

Given that the design of the G-Class is about as iconic as the Schöckl mountains on which its capabilities are tested, Mercedes has done well to leave its bluff looks – already completely revamped back in 2018 – well alone. But there are a few changes, starting with a new four-louvre grille that replaces the old three-louvre version, plus a redesigned front bumper with larger, more rounded air intakes.

The rear bumper has also been re-profiled, while the reverse camera has moved from behind a circular cover on the tailgate to just above the rear number plate, replete with its own washer nozzle. Elsewhere, this metal brick has been made slightly more aerodynamic, borrowing touches from the upcoming all-electric version.

These include smoother A-pillar cladding and a lip spoiler on the roof edge; the car also gets increased sound insulation to reduce wind noise, a bugbear on the outgoing model. Other changes include new wheel designs up to 20 inches in diameter (including 18-inch aero-optimised five-spoke alloys as standard) and a Sodalite Blue Metallic paint option.

Buyers can choose from three trim levels for the exterior, including Professional, Exclusive and AMG Lines. The former is the most interesting, as it adds headlight grille guards, mud flaps and all-terrain tyres for the highest level of off-roadability. The G63 is further enhanced with a new front bumper with slotted corner air intakes, AMG roundels, cross-drilled brake discs and a unique range of 20- to 22-inch wheels.

Inside, the changes to modernise the cabin are a bit of a mixed bag. The good news is that the G-Class is now fitted as standard with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system – replete with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen – that finally banishes the horrid Comand system to the history books. Better yet, it’s the first iteration of the system introduced on the W177 A-Class, which means you still get physical air-con controls.

As part of this change, you now get the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and USB-C ports, plus standard augmented reality navigation. Unfortunately, the G-Class has switched over to Mercedes’ latest (and infuriating to use) capacitive touch buttons on the steering wheel.

Otherwise, the G-Class is as per what came before, with a no-nonsense dashboard design featuring turbine-style air vents (now available with illumination in concert with the ambient lighting), three diff lock buttons in the centre and a passenger grab handle. Here, the G63 is differentiated through an AMG Performance steering wheel with rotary controllers, plenty of AMG badges and an exclusive Supersport screen with a central rev counter for the 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

As befits a high-end vehicle, the options list is vast and includes heated and cooled cupholders, a Qi wireless charger, twin 11.6-inch rear touch monitors and a Burmester 3D sound system. One feature that brings the G-Class bang up to date is keyless entry, which was sorely missing on the old model. Mercedes has finally redesigned the door handles to include a button (no sensors, unfortunately) to lock and unlock the door.

A dash cam feature has also been added as an option, while the list of driver assists has been bolstered with lane centring assist, GPS-based speed adjustment for corners, junctions and roundabouts, and Active Emergency Stop Assist that brings the car to a safe stop if it realises that the driver is incapacitated.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz G500

