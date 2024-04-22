Chery Omoda 5 viral brake issue – Puspakom issues statement regarding role in vehicle inspections

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 22 2024 4:40 pm

Regarding the post about a Chery Omoda 5 with brake issues and the carmaker’s statement following an inspection by Puspakom on April 12, Puspakom has issued its own statement on the matter, in particular regarding its role in addressing vehicle issues.

“It has come to Puspakom’s attention that there are concerns regarding the role of Puspakom in addressing vehicle issues, particularly in a case where a customer was dissatisfied with the brake performance of a vehicle that was recently purchased. Subsequently, the vehicle was brought to Puspakom to perform [a] brake performance check, after other checks undertaken by the brand owner,” the agency wrote in its statement.

Puspakom stated that “it is incorrect to suggest that car brands in Malaysia are using Puspakom to hide vehicle issues”, and the agency wishes to clarify that it main role is to conduct inspections to certify vehicles that arrive at its centres for inspection comply with the roadworthiness standards established by the Malaysian authorities.

In the case of the Omoda 5, the vehicle’s brake system has shown that its performance meets global standards, “ensuring that the vehicle can stop safely within a defined distance,” the Puspakom statement read.

“It is important to note that Puspakom does not diagnose mechanical faults. Instead, our inspections provide readings and results that serve as indications of any potential faults, which then require further diagnosis by manufacturers or qualified mechanics,” Puspakom said in its statement.

“Manufacturers have a crucial role in ensuring the quality and safety of their vehicles. It is their responsibility to deliver on the promises made to customers, including providing vehicles that meet performance expectations,” the statement continued.

Puspakom added that vehicle inspections are ultimately to help vehicle owners ensure that their vehicles are safe and roadworthy, and comply with the required standards under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Puspakom maintains an open-door policy for any manufacturer to test their vehicle’s roadworthiness. It is crucial to emphasise that our inspections aim to provide transparent and tangible information to consumers. This commitment helps ensure that Malaysian consumers are well-informed and their interests are safeguarded,” the statement read.

Click on the images to view the statement by Puspakom in full, below.

