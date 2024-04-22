Platforms closed at 13 KTM Komuter stations for KVDT2, new schedule for 2 affected lines starts today

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / April 22 2024 11:30 am

Today is a big day for the KTM Komuter, with a new and improved schedule between Rawang and KL Sentral stations due to the completion of the Klang Valley Electrified Double Track Phase 1 (KVDT1) project, and the beginning of Phase 2 (KVDT2) that will affect two lines – the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang – Batu Caves line, and the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang – Tanjung Malim line.

These two lines have new schedules, which started on April 20 for weekends and public holidays, and today April 22 for weekdays. Your routine might be affected and it will take time to adapt, but this is a classic case of bersusah-susah dahulu, bersenang-senang kemudian, as those in the north of the Klang Valley can testify. New schedules here.

In conjunction with the start of the KVDT2 project, platforms will be closed at 13 KTM Komuter stations on the affected lines. They are Abdullah Hukum, Angkasapuri, Pantai Dalam, Petaling, Jalan Templer, Kg Dato Harun, Seri Setia, Setia Jaya, Subang Jaya, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Padang Jawa and Bukit Badak. Refer to the graphic above.

With the closure of one platform, trains will be moving on only one side of the tracks, as the other side is being upgraded. Take note of this and the new schedule and plan accordingly. Expect some crowding as well.

Meanwhile, folks from Kuang, Rawang, Serendah and further north, you’ve got your KTM Komuter back – with a weekday peak hour frequency of 15 minutes starting from today, the KTM is now viable way to commute to KL and back – details here.

