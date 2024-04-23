2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupé FL facelifts – 500 PS/660 Nm 4.0L V8, sharper chassis

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / April 23 2024 7:09 pm

Almost exactly one year since the debut of the E3-generation Porsche Cayenne facelift comes the driving enthusiasts’ variant, the Cayenne GTS that comes in both regular five-door and Coupé bodystyles. Denoting Gran Turismo Sport in Porsche parlance, the latest Cayenne GTS builds upon the Cayenne S – which marks the return of the V8 engine to the ‘S’ variant – with added emphasis on road handling.

On the powertrain front, this is a 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that now produces 500 PS and 660 Nm of torque, increases of 40 PS and 40 Nm respectively over the pre-facelift E3 Cayenne GTS. The eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission has been revised to offer shorter response and shift times in Sport and Sport Plus modes.

The resulting straight line performance is a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds, and a top speed of 275 km/h; gains of 0.1 second and 5 km/h respectively over the pre-facelift GTS models which were also V8-powered.

Beyond the headlining numbers, the Cayenne GTS has been given consideration for sustained, spirited driving. The transfer case for the all-wheel-drive system features an independent water cooling circuit that has been adapted from the Cayenne Turbo GT, which “stabilises the continuous load capacity” during demanding conditions such as driving on track or on mountain routes.

Chassis revisions in this GTS flavour brings 10 mm-lower ride height with its adaptive air suspension as standard, and also adapted from the Turbo GT are front axle pivot bearings which increase front wheel negative camber by 0.58 degree compared to other Cayenne variants, aimed at offering even more agility and improved handling dynamics, says Porsche.

Rolling stock is a set of 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels in an anthracite grey finish, and the exterior aesthetic continues with the GTS theme of darkened trim elements such as the side skirts, front inlays, side window trims and wheel arch extensions, which are Sport Design package items finished in gloss black for the GTS. The exhaust tailpipes which were previously black on the GTS, are dark bronze on the latest model.

Exterior kit for the Cayenne GTS Coupé gets a fixed panoramic glass roof and an adaptive rear spoiler as standard, while a sports exhaust system with central tailpipes can be optioned.

Also available as options for the Cayenne GTS Coupé are lightweight sports packages, which are comprised of a lightweight roof and carbon-fibre rear diffuser, along with reduced insulation. Depending on equipment specified, the lightweight packages can reduce weight by up to 25 kg, says Porsche.

Inside, the cabin of the Cayenne GTS gets a heated GT steering wheel as standard, and Race-Tex upholstery is used on sections such as the roof lining, armrests and door panels, as well as the centre panels of the eight-way-adjustable sports seats.

The side bolsters of the front sports seats are further raised for added lateral support when cornering, and GTS-specific interior packages will be offered in Carmine Red and Slate Grey Neo after customer unit deliveries commence. Also included is a Bose surround sound system and ambient lighting.

