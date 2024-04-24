RON97 petrol price April 2024 week four update – premium fuel price unchanged; still RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 5:30 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price updated in Malaysia, as announced by the finance ministry for the coming week of April 25 to May 1, 2024.

Once again there is no change to the price of RON 97 petrol, which sees the premium grade of petrol continue at the same RM3.47 per litre price as it has been last week, and which in fact has been unchanged since September 2023.

The RON 95 grade of petrol continues at it ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The days of RON 95 petrol at this price appears to be numbered.

As for the retail prices of diesel, the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remain priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 1, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 17th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 276th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

