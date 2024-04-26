Guthrie Corridor Expressway GCE junctions at Elmina to close from April 27 for 3 months due to congestion

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 26 2024 2:43 pm

Here’s another update from highway concessionaire Prolintas regarding the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), and this involves junction closures taking place from tomorrow. Two junctions leading to the highway from Elmina will be closed for three months beginning April 27 for a duration of three months in an effort to enhance traffic flow in the area, Prolintas said in a statement.

The closures involve the junctions for the path from Elmina East heading towards Rawang, and the path from Elmina West heading towards Shah Alam, both on the GCE. Upon taking effect, the closures mean that motorists are advised to make a U-turn at the roundabouts to reach the ramps for both directions of travel, towards Rawang or Shah Alam, respectively.

These will be trial closures for the three-month duration until July 26, and the junction closures will become permanent should the trial successfully solve congestion at the location, Prolintas stated. The highway operator has found that motorists’ use of the junction have impacted traffic flow and caused heavy congestion at the location, especially during peak hours.

