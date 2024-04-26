Guthrie Corridor Expressway GCE Lagong northbound lay-by to close for four months from April 29

The Lagong northbound lay-by on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) will be closed for a period of four months from April 29 in order for refurbishment works to be carried out, Highway concessionaire Prolintas has announced.

All facilities at the lay-by, including public toilets and prayer rooms will be closed during this period, and “the refurbishment works are part of Prolintas’ continuous commitment in providing the best service to its highway users,” the highway operator stated.

Highway users are advised to proceed to nearby rest and service areas and lay-bys such as R&R Rawang Northbound (PLUS) or R&R Kundang westbound (LATAR) in order to access public toilets and prayer rooms which are in operation.

