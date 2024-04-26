Transport ministry to introduce Komuter service to aid Johor RTS Link; 70% complete as of March 31

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / April 26 2024 12:09 pm

The transport ministry plans to introduce a Komuter service to support the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) that is due to become operational in 2027, Bernama has reported.

This is because the RTS Link station in Bukit Chagar will also house the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking Train Project that is located below the RTS station, according to transport minister Anthony Loke.

“The Komuter service is already available in Kuala Lumpur and [the] north; in the south there is none yet. We have the ETS between Gemas and JB, we are discussing how to integrate the ETS track with the RTS. So, people staying in Senai, Kluang and Kulai can take the Komuter service to Bukit Chagar, and then take the RTS to Singapore,” Loke said.

Construction for the RTS Link rail infrastructure had reached 70.45%, while the Bukit Chagar immigration, customs and quarantine (CIQ) complex infrastructure stands at 7.02% completion.

“When the ETS track between Gemas and JB is ready, we do not want it to be used for just one service. It would be great if it could also be used for the Komuter service. This matter is being studied, [and] we will look at it in detail before introducing it in Johor Bahru,” the transport minister added.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link station in the Bukit Chagar area is set to be a hub for the main public transport system in the state, Loke said. “Our vision is that when the RTS Link is ready, it will be a catalyst and hub for various public transport systems in the future. It is our policy to encourage the use of public transport in the future,” he added.

A new multi-storey park-and-ride facility is also being constructed for RTS Link passengers, and it will be comprised of 1,000 parking spaces. There will also be 700 parking spaces provided at Coronation Square specifically for RTS Link passengers, which is located 400 metres from Bukit Chagar. “This means that there will be 1,700 parking bays for RTS Link passengers,” the transport minister said.

In January this year, a symbolic connection for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link was made between Malaysia and Singapore, witnessed by prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong. The RTS Link had attained 65% completion as of the end of last year, and is on track for completion in December 2026.

