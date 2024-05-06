Jalan Sultan Ismail in KL is now a two-way road – from Raja Chulan to Bukit Bintang (Lot 10) junctions

KL city centre motorists, take note if you haven’t already noticed this big change. DBKL has announced that Jalan Sultan Ismail is now a two-way stretch, instead of the previous single direction flow.

The stretch in question is the one from the Jalan Raja Chulan junction (Wisma Genting and the former Hotel Istana) to the Bukit Bintang junction, which is of course KL’s very own version of Tokyo’s Shibuya crossing.

So, if you’re coming down from Jalan Sultan Ismail towards Bukit Bintang, you can now go straight at the Raja Chulan junction – previously, you had to turn right towards Pavilion. Likewise, if you’re coming from Jalan Raja Chulan (Weld), you can now turn right towards BB.

Cars coming up to the BB junction from Imbi, you must now erase the old habit of entering the right lane, otherwise you will lawan arus!

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • LIM on May 06, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    The timing of the traffic lights needs to be readjusted. The duration for traffic lights at the Jalan Raja Chulan junction (Wisma Genting) heading towards the Bukit Bintang junction needs to be increased.

  • Cyrus on May 06, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    I’ve noticed a change since 2nd May during my regular drive to the office. Unfortunately, I haven’t benefited from this alteration on the two-way route; instead, the time spent in queues has increased. Additionally, should it be referred to as “laluan baru” or “laluan baharu”?

