Jalan Sultan Ismail in KL is now a two-way road – from Raja Chulan to Bukit Bintang (Lot 10) junctions

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 6 2024 4:33 pm

KL city centre motorists, take note if you haven’t already noticed this big change. DBKL has announced that Jalan Sultan Ismail is now a two-way stretch, instead of the previous single direction flow.

The stretch in question is the one from the Jalan Raja Chulan junction (Wisma Genting and the former Hotel Istana) to the Bukit Bintang junction, which is of course KL’s very own version of Tokyo’s Shibuya crossing.

So, if you’re coming down from Jalan Sultan Ismail towards Bukit Bintang, you can now go straight at the Raja Chulan junction – previously, you had to turn right towards Pavilion. Likewise, if you’re coming from Jalan Raja Chulan (Weld), you can now turn right towards BB.

Cars coming up to the BB junction from Imbi, you must now erase the old habit of entering the right lane, otherwise you will lawan arus!

