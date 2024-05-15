Prolintas responds to SUKE ‘wire trap’ bike incident

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 15 2024 2:47 pm

Prolintas has responded to recent reports of a motorcyclist allegedly sustaining a chin injury due to a thread stretched across the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

“Prolintas is committed to cooperating fully with the police investigation. We have yet to receive any direct report from the victim and urge them to come forward and file an official report with the authorities We urge any witnesses with information about the incident to contact the Ampang Jaya police headquarters or Prolintas directly,” the statement read.

The highway concessionaire said that its Peronda team will increase patrols along the SUKE. “Any kite flying or other hazardous activities observed will be promptly reported to the police. Additionally, we will work closely with local residents’ associations to enhance safety measures and prevent such incidents,” it added

“We would like to emphasise that the safety of our users and neighbouring residents is of paramount importance to us. SUKE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available,” the statement ended.

The incident happened on Monday evening, when motorcyclist Muas Rosdi said on X that he was injured by a thread (benang). The rider was travelling on the SUKE’s Taman Kosas exit heading towards the Bukit Teratai toll when he felt the tug, which caused a cut across his chin.

Hari ni, Isnin 13 Mei 2024 jam 6.30 petang.

Dagu aku terkoyak terkena benang yang melintang jalan di Lebuhraya SUKE (selepas exit Taman Kosas, Ampang) menghala ke tol Bukit Teratai. pic.twitter.com/ZNvAH1QdwV — as 🇲🇾 (@MuasRosdi) May 13, 2024

