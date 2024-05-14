Wire trap on SUKE highway, motorcyclist injured

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By /

Wire trap on SUKE highway, motorcyclist injured

A motorcyclist on the SUKE highway was injured by a wire trap on Monday evening. In an ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) post, user Muas Rosdi said he was travelling on SUKE on the Taman Kosas exit in Ampang heading towards the Bukit Teratai toll when the unfortunate incident occured.

In the post, a graphic photo of the injury is shown, with a cut right across the rider’s neck. It is fortunate the injury was not more severe, or ending in tragedy.

Approached for an official statement, Prolintas, concessionaire for SUKE, said it had taken note of the social media post and the matter is under investigation. A press release will be issued upon completion of its probe.

The motive and identity of the perpetrator(s) is unknown but such incidents have been reported in the past. paultan.org previously carried reports of such nefarious acts on the DUKE highway and KESAS highway.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on May 14, 2024 at 2:05 pm

    sickening

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • authentic chocolate no palm oil on May 14, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    quickly reprimand the kite flyer asap

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on May 14, 2024 at 2:49 pm

    the first glance of the picture, i thought it is a second lip. he has 2 lips.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • YB Kinte Kunta on May 14, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    There r some mentally sick deranged people who want to hurt innocent motorists.PDRM…pls flush out these morons n bring them to justice ASAP.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • syd on May 14, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    Who in the hell would want to do such a dastardly act. This is attempted murder.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bob on May 14, 2024 at 7:50 pm

    aaaaand this is why we dont use motorcycle lanes. Besides these traps, motor lane roads are very poorly maintained and dangerous and dark and despite the many occurances in the past the authorities dont seem to give a damn

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 3
    Reply
    • ROTI CANAI on May 15, 2024 at 9:46 am

      don give excuse la rempit, you dont use motorbike lane cos u nak terbang je

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 9
      Reply
      • naan on May 15, 2024 at 2:55 pm

        comment from a boy who do not even know how to ride motorcycle, yet get enraged due to stuck in the traffic.

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
        Reply
  • DonkeyKong on May 15, 2024 at 6:47 am

    Someone is organizing Death Race 3000 for mat rempits but caused collateral damage

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 