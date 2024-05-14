Wire trap on SUKE highway, motorcyclist injured

A motorcyclist on the SUKE highway was injured by a wire trap on Monday evening. In an ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) post, user Muas Rosdi said he was travelling on SUKE on the Taman Kosas exit in Ampang heading towards the Bukit Teratai toll when the unfortunate incident occured.
In the post, a graphic photo of the injury is shown, with a cut right across the rider’s neck. It is fortunate the injury was not more severe, or ending in tragedy.
Hari ni, Isnin 13 Mei 2024 jam 6.30 petang.
Dagu aku terkoyak terkena benang yang melintang jalan di Lebuhraya SUKE (selepas exit Taman Kosas, Ampang) menghala ke tol Bukit Teratai. pic.twitter.com/ZNvAH1QdwV
— as 🇲🇾 (@MuasRosdi) May 13, 2024
Approached for an official statement, Prolintas, concessionaire for SUKE, said it had taken note of the social media post and the matter is under investigation. A press release will be issued upon completion of its probe.
The motive and identity of the perpetrator(s) is unknown but such incidents have been reported in the past. paultan.org previously carried reports of such nefarious acts on the DUKE highway and KESAS highway.
Comments
sickening
quickly reprimand the kite flyer asap
the first glance of the picture, i thought it is a second lip. he has 2 lips.
There r some mentally sick deranged people who want to hurt innocent motorists.PDRM…pls flush out these morons n bring them to justice ASAP.
Who in the hell would want to do such a dastardly act. This is attempted murder.
aaaaand this is why we dont use motorcycle lanes. Besides these traps, motor lane roads are very poorly maintained and dangerous and dark and despite the many occurances in the past the authorities dont seem to give a damn
don give excuse la rempit, you dont use motorbike lane cos u nak terbang je
comment from a boy who do not even know how to ride motorcycle, yet get enraged due to stuck in the traffic.
Someone is organizing Death Race 3000 for mat rempits but caused collateral damage