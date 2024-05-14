Wire trap on SUKE highway, motorcyclist injured

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 14 2024 1:47 pm

A motorcyclist on the SUKE highway was injured by a wire trap on Monday evening. In an ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) post, user Muas Rosdi said he was travelling on SUKE on the Taman Kosas exit in Ampang heading towards the Bukit Teratai toll when the unfortunate incident occured.

In the post, a graphic photo of the injury is shown, with a cut right across the rider’s neck. It is fortunate the injury was not more severe, or ending in tragedy.

Hari ni, Isnin 13 Mei 2024 jam 6.30 petang.

Dagu aku terkoyak terkena benang yang melintang jalan di Lebuhraya SUKE (selepas exit Taman Kosas, Ampang) menghala ke tol Bukit Teratai. pic.twitter.com/ZNvAH1QdwV — as 🇲🇾 (@MuasRosdi) May 13, 2024

Approached for an official statement, Prolintas, concessionaire for SUKE, said it had taken note of the social media post and the matter is under investigation. A press release will be issued upon completion of its probe.

The motive and identity of the perpetrator(s) is unknown but such incidents have been reported in the past. paultan.org previously carried reports of such nefarious acts on the DUKE highway and KESAS highway.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.