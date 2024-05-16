Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ naming for its future EVs

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ naming for its future EVs

According to a report by AutoExpress, Mercedes-Benz will stop using ‘EQ’ to name its future EVs after the first-generation models come to the end of their life cycles. Instead, the German carmaker will revert to traditional naming structures similar to its non-EV models.

At present, almost all of the brand’s EVs have ‘EQ’ in their names, from the EQA to the EQS, although there is an exception. The electric G-Class that recently made its debut in Beijing last month wasn’t called the EQG as many expected. Instead, it’s marketed as the G580 with EQ Technology, signalling the start of the new EV naming strategy.

“EQ is the technical lead, future electric Mercedes-Benz won’t be EQ”, Mercedes-Benz product manager Tobi Mantele told AutoExpress. “EQ is the technical platform for the brand. As soon as you go fully electric you wouldn’t want to drop a brand like S-Class,” added an unnamed Mercedes-Benz spokesperson.

This direction indicates the brand intends to normalise its EVs as part of the model line-up and will use monikers similar to those of petrol and diesel models. Despite its EV plans, Mercedes-Benz won’t be going fully electric and will continue to develop plug-in hybrids as well as making mild hybrids standard on its internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

“We’re not throwing away other opportunities with our state-of-the-art ICE platforms. We have the best-performing PHEV according to range, and we’re updating those again,” said the spokesperson.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ E250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on May 16, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    Stop making overpriced ev’s, that would be a good start

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • ThePolygon on May 16, 2024 at 3:41 pm

    Make sense… so we will be getting
    C250 EQ
    E300 EQ
    GLA100 EQ

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 