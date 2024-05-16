Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ naming for its future EVs

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / May 16 2024 12:01 pm

According to a report by AutoExpress, Mercedes-Benz will stop using ‘EQ’ to name its future EVs after the first-generation models come to the end of their life cycles. Instead, the German carmaker will revert to traditional naming structures similar to its non-EV models.

At present, almost all of the brand’s EVs have ‘EQ’ in their names, from the EQA to the EQS, although there is an exception. The electric G-Class that recently made its debut in Beijing last month wasn’t called the EQG as many expected. Instead, it’s marketed as the G580 with EQ Technology, signalling the start of the new EV naming strategy.

“EQ is the technical lead, future electric Mercedes-Benz won’t be EQ”, Mercedes-Benz product manager Tobi Mantele told AutoExpress. “EQ is the technical platform for the brand. As soon as you go fully electric you wouldn’t want to drop a brand like S-Class,” added an unnamed Mercedes-Benz spokesperson.

This direction indicates the brand intends to normalise its EVs as part of the model line-up and will use monikers similar to those of petrol and diesel models. Despite its EV plans, Mercedes-Benz won’t be going fully electric and will continue to develop plug-in hybrids as well as making mild hybrids standard on its internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

“We’re not throwing away other opportunities with our state-of-the-art ICE platforms. We have the best-performing PHEV according to range, and we’re updating those again,” said the spokesperson.

