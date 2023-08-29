2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA facelift debuts – new front end; updated MBUX; up to 228 PS, 560 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 August 2023 10:22 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been given a slight facelift just a little over two years after its initial debut in January 2021. Apart from some visual changes, the all-electric crossover also receives some powertrain and equipment updates.

Starting with the exterior, the EQA retains the same general shape as before, but the front end now features a redesigned black panel with a star pattern instead of two horizontal slats. The small Mercedes-Benz stars on the blanked-out grille are in black as standard with the Progressive package, although you can also have them in chrome when the electric vehicle (EV) is specified with the Electric Art or AMG Line styling packages – the optional Night Package brings back the black stars.

There’s also a revised bumper that has trim elements in high-gloss black at the fog lamp recesses, and AMG Line cars now have wheel arch cladding painted in body colour. Four new alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 18 to 20 inches, along with two new paint finishes – spectral blue and high-tech silver – are also part of the facelift.

Inside, the EQA gets the brand’s current-generation steering wheel with touch control panels as well as a new brown lime open-pore wood trim and dashboard trim that bears the Mercedes-Benz star pattern that can be optionally backlit.

All EQAs now come with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen that is linked to an updated generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) that has a zero-layer interface that offers up apps and functions depending on user habits.

Smartphones can also now connect wirelessly via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and you’ll get three display styles, the ability to add games and additional vehicle functions via the Mercedes me Store and Mercedes me connect services. The optional Burmester surround sound system also gains the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience.

In terms of driver assistance, a new mono-multipurpose camera and reverse camera is part of the sensor suite. The Driving Assistance package gains improved functionality, like Active Lane Keeping Assist that now works more comfortably with steering intervention instead of ESP.

The variant line-up kicks off with the EQA250 that has a front-mounted electric motor rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 385 Nm of torque. This is juiced by a lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 66.5 kWh, which supports AC charging up to 11 kW and DC fast charging up to 100 kW.

According to the German carmaker aerodynamic optimisations such as a new leading edge for the rear wheel arch and a ridge that functions as a spoiler that is integrated into the taillights (with a new signature) help to promote range, along with low rolling resistance tyres. As such the new EQA250 offers between 456-528 km following the WLTP standard – our local EQA250 is claimed to provide as much as 496 km.

Next on the list is the EQA250+ that has the same single-motor setup but with an increased usable battery capacity of 70.5 kWh that ups the range to between 496-560 km. At the top of the range is the EQA300 4Matic which adds a rear electric motor for all-wheel drive and an unchanged total system output of 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW) and 390 Nm.

The EQA300 4Matic gets the EQA250’s battery and offers a range of between 411-459 km. All three variants share the same charging capacities, boot space (340 litres to 1,320 litres), turning radius (11.4 metres) and dimensions.

Drivers will get a new “range monitoring” function in the MBUX system that recommends settings to optimise range, along with four Sound Experiences – Silver Waves, Vivid Flux, Roaring Pulse and Serene Breeze – with the Burmester system optioned. The updated EQA will be available for order in Europe in the fall of 2023 before it arrives at dealers at the beginning of 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.