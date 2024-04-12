2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS facelift debuts – bonnet star added; new 118 kWh battery; up to 822 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / April 12 2024 10:09 am

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been given a facelift for the 2024 model year, which brings with it not just styling changes, but also updates to its powertrain and kit list. Starting with the first item on the list, the German carmakers states its flagship electric vehicle (EV) is now “even more status-conscious” than before.

In an effort to make the EQS more distinctive, the EQS’ black panel grille now comes with chrome applications as standard with the Electric Art Line trim level. The chrome-plated and flush-mounted slats do end up displacing the Mercedes-Benz badge, so to make sure onlookers still know this is a Mercedes-Benz, there’s now a standing three-pointed star on the bonnet.

According to the company, the standard Electric Art exterior now comes with AMG Styling as standard. This includes an AMG-specific front bumper in body colour with an A-wing in high-gloss black and trim in chrome, a high-gloss chrome front splitter, flics and fins on the air inlets, side skirts as well as a rear apron with a diffuser element.

As for the interior, the air vents on the B-pillars now get galvanised chrome trim and the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is now standard fitment for the EQS. Cars equipped with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats now get a special slanted footrest for the passenger seated behind the front co-driver.

From the “boss seat,” the backrest can adjusted up to 38 degrees while the front passenger seat can be folded forward to maximise legroom. This package includes heating and pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth at the rear, along with an illuminated trim piece integrated into the back of the front seats. Another notable revision is an extra five mm of foam in the backrests for a softer seating experience.

Powertrain changes for the EQS include a new battery with an increased usable energy capacity of 118 kWh from 108.4 kWh. With this, the company says the maximum range of the EQS450 4Matic has increased to 799 km from 717 km, or around 11% more than before. Meanwhile, the rear-wheel drive EQS450+ is capable of hitting up to 822 km – these figures are following the WLTP standard.

Besides the larger battery, the EQS now comes standard with a heat pump for better climate comfort and efficiency, while the recuperation level has been increased via new software for the regenerative braking system. The latter is said to reduce the use of the brake discs, although they will be automatically applied from time to time as a form of maintenance.

For EQS models with 4Matic (dual-motor, all-wheel drive), the towing capacity has gone up to 1,700 kg from 750 kg. These models also come with a Disconnect Unit (DCU) that automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle depending on the driving situation and the required performance. At low loads, the DCU switches to rear-wheel drive mode, with electric motor and the transmission on the front axle not contributing to increase range.

Lastly, the Automatic Lane Change (ALC) function comes to the EQS and is supported on motorways with two structurally separate lanes with a specified speed limit of no more than 140 km/h – this is part of Active Distance Assist Distronic with Active Steering Assist.

