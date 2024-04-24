Mercedes-Benz G580 debuts – first-ever electric G-Class; tank turn, quad-motor, 587 PS, 473 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / April 24 2024 10:33 am

Here it is, the fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which makes its global debut in Beijing (China is the G-Class’ second largest market) in the year the G-Class celebrates its 45th anniversary. Officially, it’s called the Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology, which is quite a mouthful and marks a departure from the carmaker’s EQ branding as more of its models adopt electric power.

Previewed by the Concept EQG back in September 2021, the production G580 aims to deliver the same or even better off-road performance as versions with a conventional powertrain, but without any emissions. Deliveries will begin in the second half of 2024.

The G580 is built on a ladder-frame chassis just like the recently updated W465 G-Class, but with a few revisions to accommodate its electric powertrain. For starters, the chassis has been reinforced to accommodate a large battery, and while it may retain the same double-wishbone setup at the front, the solid rear axle has been completely redeveloped to adopt a De Dion design – adaptive dampers come as standard.

The G580 has four electric motors in total, with two in each housing at the front and rear axles. Power from the motors is transmitted to the wheels via dual-joint shafts, which provide the advantage of ensuring the camber does not change during compression.

Each motor has its own two-speed transmission, which is integrated into a shared housing that also includes a double inverter. The purpose of the transmission is to enable low- and high-range gearing like a 4×4 vehicle.

In low-range mode, the reduction ratio is 2:1 to increase wheel torque to cope with difficult terrain and the top speed is restricted to 85 km/h. In normal day-to-day driving, the high-range mode is used to maximise range.

On that mention, Mercedes-Benz quotes a WLTP-rated range of up to 473 km thanks to a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 116 kWh. The two-tiered battery features 216 cells installed in twelve cell modules between three cooling levels and is integrated into the ladder frame for a lower centre of gravity and better rigidity. To prevent water and dirt intrusion, the battery is housed in a torsion-resistant casing.

The battery supports DC fast charging at a max of 200 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) achieved with just 32 minutes of being plugged in. There’s also slower AC charging at 11 kW, with a 10-100% SoC reached in 11.77 hours.

As for the electric motors, each one develops 147 PS (145 hp or 108 kW), with the rated system output being of 587 PS (579 hp or 432 kW) and 1,164 Nm of torque. The latter is 314 Nm more than the G63, while peak power is comparable to the 4.0 litre biturbo V8-equipped variant.

While peak torque is an advantage of the G580, its battery and electric components result in a kerb weight of 3,085 kg, which is more than G63 that is around 2.6 tonnes. Go for the fully electric G-Class and you’ll get a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds (G63 does it in 4.3 seconds) and a top speed limited to 180 km/h (G63 maxes out at 220 km/h).

Of course, the G-Class earned its reputation by being a highly capable off-roader, with every iteration required to prove itself 336 times on the Schöckl mountains in Graz, Austria, traversing a 5.6-km route that includes gradients of up to 60% and side slopes up to 40%.

The G580 meets this standard and even surpasses the conventional G-Class in some aspects. According to its maker, the off-road SUV has a maximum water fording depth of 850 mm, which is 150 mm more than variants with a conventional powertrain.

Moreover, the electric G-class comes with G-Turn, which is essentially a tank turn function made possible by the four independently driven wheels. When the conditions are right – car is in ‘D’, Rock mode engaged and low range enabled – drivers simply need to pull on the left or right shift paddle (doubles to handle five regenerative braking modes), hold steering wheel, release the brake pedal and step on the accelerator.

This works for up to two complete vehicle revolutions, and the function can be cancelled manually any time by releasing the shift paddle or accelerator pedal. It’s a great party trick and particularly useful when met with an impossible obstacle while off-roading and a fast change of direction is needed.

Another clever function is G-Steering that regulates drive torque to enable tighter turning when space is limited, kind of like rear-wheel steering. Like G-Turn, this requires specific conditions to be met and there’s a limit, top speed in this case at 25 km/h.

Lastly, there’s an intelligent off-road crawl function that is always active when low range is engaged. Through the shift paddles, drivers can set crawl speeds from as low as two km/h and up depending on the gradient and situation being dealt with.

As for other off-roading-related info, the ground clearance is listed at 250 mm, which enables nearly identical approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees respectively. Only the breakover angle is lacked at 20.3 degrees, which is less than the standard G-Class’ 26 degrees. This is due to the presence of the battery and the aluminium underbody protection panel that is 26 mm thick and weighs 57.6 kg.

For the electric G-Class, there’s Electric Dynamic Select that comes with the aforementioned Rock mode, along with Trail and familiar options such as Comfort, Sport and Individual. The model’s signature differential locks are present too, although they aren’t mechanical and rely on the calibration of the electric motors to precisely deliver torque for maximum traction – the company calls them “virtual differential locks.”

One feature that is unique to the electric vehicle is G-Roar (everything needs a label) that heightens the immersion by generating a driving sound reminiscent of V8-powered models, with the sound delivered dependent on the chosen drive mode. “Its deep bass and sonorous tones deliberately set it apart from the sound of other all-electric models from the brand with the three-pointed star,” the company said in its release.

On the design side of things, the G580 looks very similar to its conventional powertrain siblings, but there are some cues to mark it out as the fully electric model. Up front, the grille is largely blocked off by a black panel with thin slits, and the round headlamps also get surrounding trim in a similar finish. Meanwhile, the intakes in the lower apron sport square lattice inserts.

Elsewhere, there’s a slightly raised bonnet, air curtains in the rear wheel arch flares and a square box work together with elements from the facelifted G-Class – A-pillar cladding and spoiler lip on the roof – to optimise aerodynamics to hit the claimed range possible. Said box is square and smaller to accommodate the charging cable, but customers can opt for a spare wheel as an option.

Moving inside, you’ll find a dashboard layout that is pretty much identical to the regular G-Class, with all the controls being laid out the same. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment with its dual 12.3-inch displays (digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen) is here as well, with available options being a rear-seat entertainment system (11.6-inch touchscreens, a Burmester sound system and a “transparent bonnet” feature.

No shortage of driver assistance systems either, including Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, a 360-degree camera, Pre-Safe and Pre-Safe Sound.

Naturally, there are plenty of ways to customise your G580, be it through the Manufaktur programme or the wide selection of packages that alter the exterior and interior. For something more special, the G580 will be offered in Edition One guise that comes with plenty of cost options as standard.

There you have it, the first-ever electric G-Class, a car that Arnold Schwarzenegger would be proud to own. What do you think of the G580? Are its on-paper specs impressive and is it worthy of being a “proper G?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

