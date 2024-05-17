Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By /

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia is marking its first anniversary by offering some goodies in the form of free service and auto side steps for the Tiggo 8 Pro, valid from now till June 30.

New Chery customers will enjoy a two-year free service maintenance package covering both parts and labour, and this is applicable to the Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 Pro and the Omoda E5 EV. Chery Malaysia says that this is on top of its standard after-sales package, which consists of a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and five-years of free labour service.

Those going for the Tiggo 8 Pro will get a pair of automatic deployable side steps worth RM2,999. The side steps automatically extend out when the doors are open, allowing for easier entry and exit from the three-row SUV.

Chery is so far only betting on SUVs in Malaysia, and its next model – the Tiggo 7 Pro, which we’ve detailed with a full local gallery – will be previewed at selected showrooms this weekend. The C-segment SUV rival to the Proton X70 is open for booking with an estimated price of below RM130,000. It will also be at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 event next week. More on the Tiggo 7 Pro here.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in Malaysia

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30
Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Chery Omoda 5 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2024
Chery Omoda E5 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 