Chery Malaysia turning one, offers 2-year free service, auto side steps for Tiggo 8 Pro – now till June 30

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / May 17 2024 2:11 pm

Chery Malaysia is marking its first anniversary by offering some goodies in the form of free service and auto side steps for the Tiggo 8 Pro, valid from now till June 30.

New Chery customers will enjoy a two-year free service maintenance package covering both parts and labour, and this is applicable to the Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 Pro and the Omoda E5 EV. Chery Malaysia says that this is on top of its standard after-sales package, which consists of a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and five-years of free labour service.

Those going for the Tiggo 8 Pro will get a pair of automatic deployable side steps worth RM2,999. The side steps automatically extend out when the doors are open, allowing for easier entry and exit from the three-row SUV.

Chery is so far only betting on SUVs in Malaysia, and its next model – the Tiggo 7 Pro, which we’ve detailed with a full local gallery – will be previewed at selected showrooms this weekend. The C-segment SUV rival to the Proton X70 is open for booking with an estimated price of below RM130,000. It will also be at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 event next week. More on the Tiggo 7 Pro here.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in Malaysia

