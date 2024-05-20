Police arrest 10 men, five women following viral video of cooking with portable stoves at petrol station

Following the circulation of a video on social media depicting a group who were cooking with portable stoves while gathered at a petrol station in Genting Highlands, Pahang, police have arrested 15 individuals, comprised of 10 men and five women, after they presented themselves at the Bentong district police station, according to a report by Harian Metro.

The individuals were released on police bail after they had their statements recorded, said Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman. “The investigation papers are being completed, and statements from four witnesses have been recorded to assist with the investigation. We will also refer the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction,” Yahaya said.

The police received a report on May 14 on the incident after the viral video clip was uploaded on May 13, and the case was being investigated under Section 268 of the Penal Code for public nuisance, and Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering life or the personal safety of others.

“The move taken after police received information and complaints that the location is often the focus of vehicle owners gathering and doing activities which disturb public order, and other motorists who pass through the location,” said Bentong OCPD Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar last week, when the police began investigating the cookout session that was recorded.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • ioma on May 20, 2024 at 3:50 pm

    Will people like Sabri come to their defence?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Ala on May 20, 2024 at 4:29 pm

      He will probably donate Evian water with some tax money for better food taste for them and probably will wear Burberry Clothing riding in white knight to come and save the day.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Stesen minyak on May 20, 2024 at 3:52 pm

    Type M Type M
    Whatcha gonna do?
    Whatcha gonna do when the cops come for you?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • Sohai on May 20, 2024 at 4:17 pm

    please check for unpaid saman at the same time.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on May 20, 2024 at 4:18 pm

    darwin award nomination

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bossku on May 20, 2024 at 4:28 pm

    Send them over to my bungalow in kajang. We can have a real cookout here. I’ll supply super ring. You guys bring the megi

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • TEst on May 20, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    Ricer go rice

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • abcdefg on May 20, 2024 at 4:39 pm

    at 0:23 mark of the video you can clearly see someone was smoking at the back.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Clean King on May 20, 2024 at 5:04 pm

    Good job police for a successful catching people who surrender themselves in. Hope there will be same success catching criminals who are on the run. Keep up the good work

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ur moms car on May 20, 2024 at 5:20 pm

    Haha padan muka x dak akal
    Majulah bangsatku type m

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Najib on May 20, 2024 at 5:46 pm

    Kasi penjara 5 tahun utk walaun smua ni

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

