Police arrest 10 men, five women following viral video of cooking with portable stoves at petrol station

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 20 2024 3:43 pm

Following the circulation of a video on social media depicting a group who were cooking with portable stoves while gathered at a petrol station in Genting Highlands, Pahang, police have arrested 15 individuals, comprised of 10 men and five women, after they presented themselves at the Bentong district police station, according to a report by Harian Metro.

The individuals were released on police bail after they had their statements recorded, said Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman. “The investigation papers are being completed, and statements from four witnesses have been recorded to assist with the investigation. We will also refer the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction,” Yahaya said.

The police received a report on May 14 on the incident after the viral video clip was uploaded on May 13, and the case was being investigated under Section 268 of the Penal Code for public nuisance, and Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering life or the personal safety of others.

“The move taken after police received information and complaints that the location is often the focus of vehicle owners gathering and doing activities which disturb public order, and other motorists who pass through the location,” said Bentong OCPD Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar last week, when the police began investigating the cookout session that was recorded.

Macam mana diorang ni boleh terfikir nak pasang stove dekat stesen minyak? 😰 pic.twitter.com/BvBr5h8It9 — 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) May 12, 2024

