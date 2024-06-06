Sime Darby Motors, Auto Bavaria, Auto Selection, BYD sales events at KL Base this weekend, June 7-9

Posted in BMW, BYD, Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / June 6 2024 3:20 pm

Looking for something to do this weekend? If you’ve been thinking about buying a car, you can head over to KL Base (the former air force base in Sungai Besi) from June 7 to 9 from 9am to 7pm, as Sime Darby Motors (SDM) is taking over the venue with three sales events offering deals on new and used vehicles.

Longtime BMW dealer Auto Bavaria is holding its first AutoFest featuring the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorad brands. The company is promising cash rebates of up to RM100,000 and “tailored” financing solutions, as well as high trade-in values for your existing car. You’ll also be able to participate in guided test drives, including test rides of the all-electric CE04 and CE02 scooters.

Also taking part is BYD, which is hosting the BYD Challenge Day that will offer buyers of its EVs a choice of either cash rebates of up to RM20,000, a free wallbox charger and charging credits, or interest rates as low as 0%. They can also refer a friend or family member to receive an additional RM300 in charging credits. Test drives of the Atto 3 and Dolphin are available too, as is a lucky draw with prizes worth up to RM36,888, including an Ogawa iMelody massage chair.

Those wanting to purchase a used car will also be catered for, with Auto Selection and SDM both holding events complementing each other. The Auto Selection Used Carnival will offer a wide selection of used cars from multiple brands, replete with rebates and event-exclusive pricing. Competitive trade-in values are also being touted.

Right next door will be SDM’s first Pre-owned Electric Vehicle Fair, showcasing an array of used EVs at attractive prices – all said to be offered with comprehensive warranty coverage and various financing options.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse range of automotive experiences under one roof with these three exciting events, said SDM Southeast Asia managing director Jeffrey Gan. “This line-up is designed to offer something for everyone, regardless of whether you’re looking for a new vehicle, a high-quality used car or an eco-friendly electric vehicle. We invite all automotive enthusiasts and families to join us at KL Base this weekend for an unforgettable automotive celebration.”