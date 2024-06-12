Gov’t looking into proposals to include more vehicle types eligible for diesel subsidy under SKDS – KPDN

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 12 2024 1:07 pm

At present, a total of 33 types of land transport vehicles are eligible to receive subsidised diesel under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) 1.0 and 2.0 schemes, include school and express buses, general cargo lorries, bottled drinks lorries, refrigerated lorries, luton lorries, prime movers and panel/window vans.

However, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) says it is studying the possibility of adding more vehicle types to the list. This comes following applications and appeals from various parties regarding improvements to the SKDS after the retail price of diesel was floated to RM3.35 per litre on Monday, Bernama reports.

According to KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, certain parties have directly submitted applications to the ministry to consider adding several types of goods vehicles to the list eligible for diesel subsidies under SKDS 2.0. “Other suggestions submitted include increasing the existing basic quota under SKDS 1.0 for types of public transportation vehicles such as school and express buses,” he said.

“The ministry is reviewing all of this, and it will be promptly submitted for consideration to the diesel subsidy approval committee, which includes KPDN, finance ministry, transport ministry, road transport department (JPJ), land public transport agency (APAD) and the customs department,” he said via a statement.

He stated that an appeal committee will subsequently submit recommendations for all the appeals for consideration and decision by the cabinet.

The KPDN announcement on the matter comes after reports in the news indicated that certain business sectors in the land transport industry were set to increase prices due to them not being eligible for subsidised diesel. These include tow truck and tour bus operators. Additionally, some of those that qualify for the diesel subsidy say that their monthly volume quota limit is too low for them to operate as usual across a month.

