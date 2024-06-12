Targeted diesel subsidy: tour buses excluded in subsidy rationalisation, services to cost 15-30% more

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / June 12 2024 11:16 am

Travelling by bus is set to become more expensive following the exclusion of tour bus services from the targeted diesel subsidy programme that took effect from this week on June 10, reported The Star, while express buses are eligible for the subsidised fuel at a limited quota.

Operations costs for tour bus services would increase by 30%, and the rationalisation disrupted services provided by around 150 members of the Peninsular Tour Bus Operators Association, according to its president Steven Chong.

“On top of the floating diesel rate, we need to pay all sorts of expenses like bus maintenance, bills, salaries, spare parts, and now we have to pay a service tax of 8%. Operators can’t afford to absorb the prices,” Chong said.

Tour operators are afraid of losing customers as their tour packages were quoted based on the subsidised diesel fuel rate of RM2.15 per litre, he said. “With this new rate, it will surely be more expensive, and we are afraid that the agents will not take up our offers,” Chong added.

A memorandum on the matter of fuel pricing was also submitted to the minister of tourism, arts and culture yesterday, and the memorandum stated that the association received “thousands of phone calls” from tour bus operators following the new diesel rate of RM3.35 per litre, which is what operators of tour bus and express bus services will have to pay, adding that the extra costs had to be absorbed and the original price quotations could not be retracted.

Table of vehicles eligible for Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0)

Meanwhile for express buses, there is a monthly volume quota limit for express buses to refuel at the subsidised rate, but operators will have to purchase diesel at the higher, floated prices. “The quota for express buses was set at 2,880 litres per month, which would only be enough for about 15 days,” said Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali.

Malaysian Tourism Federation president Datuk Tan Kok Liang expects a 27% hike in the cost of tourism services in Peninsular Malaysia, however saying that tour operators would honour rates provided for previously signed commitments. “We need to honour the commitments made, but it will see us losing money,” he said, urging the government to have a 12-month grace period for the tourism industry to adjust their rates.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Nigel Wong also appealed for diesel-powered vehicles in the tourism sector to be included in the list of vehicles exempted in the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) scheme. “Some breathing space will definitely help,” Wong said, adding that a meeting with the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has been requested.

The SKDS 2.0 scheme began in March this year with five petroleum companies for nine vehicle types, and the list of vehicles eligible for subsidised diesel under this scheme was expanded to a total of 33 vehicle types upon the issuance of 90,000 fleet cards to eligible transport companies last month.

