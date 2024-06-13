Tour bus operators appeal to be added to SKDS subsidy list, gov’t says it is looking into the matter

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 13 2024 1:01 pm

Operators of tour bus services have appealed to the government to be added into the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme, saying that their exclusion from the targeted diesel subsidy list would result in them incurring losses, The Star reports.

At present, a total of 33 types of land transport vehicles are eligible to receive subsidised diesel under the SKDS 1.0 and 2.0 schemes, including school and express buses, general cargo lorries, bottled drinks lorries, refrigerated lorries, luton lorries, prime movers and panel/window vans, but tour buses are not among these.

As such, operators of these services are asking the government for assistance, saying that going on the SKDS list will allow them to adhere to the price contract agreements that are in place and not force them to raise prices, which could see a drop in customers as a result.

Earlier this week, it was reported that operators will face a 30% increase in operation costs with no subsidy assistance provided following the retail price of diesel being increased to RM3.35 per litre.

Table of vehicles eligible under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 1.0 and 2.0 programmes.

Malaysian Tourism Federation president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said he hopes that tour buses will be included in the SKDS for at least a year, as it would allows operators to maintain the prices they have contractually committed to from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. “Please consider our appeal, as we also contribute significantly as a key foreign revenue earner for the nation,” he said to the government.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Nigel Wong said the association is preparing a proposal for submission to the government. “The government can consider a mechanism that ensures we won’t incur losses that are too high due to our previously-signed tour contracts,” he said, adding that tourism operators have honoured signed agreements predating the rationalisation programme.

Peninsular Malaysia Tour Bus Operators’ Association president Steven Chong said the government must come out with a clear mechanism and a fixed time frame for operators. “Any form of help is better than nothing at all. But when will the help come? In two days, two weeks or two months? We need a clear direction to enable us to plan ahead,” he said.

Chong said it would be inaccurate to say that tour bus operators are not eligible for aid because they deal mainly with foreign tourists. “Some of our members, particularly those in the east coast states like Terengganu and Kelantan, ferry locals,” he explained, adding that association members were presently absorbing the increased costs for bookings made before the diesel subsidy rationalisation was implemented.

Meanwhile, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was looking into the expansion of targeted diesel subsidies for tour bus operators. He revealed that prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s had requested the tourism, arts and culture ministry (Motac) to look into the matter and ensure that help and assistance is provided to them, the New Straits Times reports.

“The government intends to look at a mechanism through which we can assist this particular group because the announcement came at a time when they had made certain arrangements. Further details and mechanisms will be announced by Motac,” said the unity government spokesman.

