Chery 5x launched in Indonesia – covered by 1mil km engine warranty and guaranteed 70% buy-back value

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Anthony Lim / June 14 2024 11:51 am

Chery first announced the Tiggo 4 Pro for Indonesia in 2022, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that the compact SUV finally came back under the spotlight, re-emerging as the Tiggo 5x (which is the original designation for it in its domestic market) at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS).

As indicated by news reports, the SUV has finally made its market debut in the republic, arriving in two variant forms, the Classic and Champion. Both are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot with 111 hp and 138 Nm, and the mill is paired with a CVT.

In terms of pricing, the Classic rolls in at Rp 249 million (RM71,750), while the Champion goes for Rp 279 million (RM80,400). At the launch of the SUV yesterday, Chery Indonesia announced a special price for the first 1,000 customers, reducing the price for both by Rp 10 million (RM2,900), making it Rp 239 million and Rp 269 million for the Classic and Champion respectively.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro pre-facelift (left) and 2024 facelift.

For the market, the Tiggo 5x is covered by a six-year vehicle warranty and four-year free service programme, but that’s not all there is to the car’s after-sales benefits, as the company has pledged a 1,000,000 km engine warranty and a guaranteed 70% resale price of the purchase value.

Closer to home, we know that the Tiggo 4 Pro is due to make its way to Malaysia. First sighted in 2021 in camo undergoing trials, it was previewed here in October 2022, and the latest news about it is that it will arrive here in the first half of 2025, as indicated by Chery Malaysia back in April.

It however remains to be seen whether we will get the updated face introduced on the 2024 facelift as opposed to the pre-FL that was shown in 2022 and that seen on the Indonesian-market 5x. Will we also get the more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which offers 147 PS and 210 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Malaysian preview 2022

