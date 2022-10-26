In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 October 2022 6:53 pm / 0 comments

We’ve covered the bold Omoda 5, C-segment Tiggo 7 Pro and the flagship seven-seater Tiggo 8 Pro – now is the turn of the baby of Chery’s SUV range earmarked for Malaysia, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Looks small doesn’t it? Much smaller than the Omoda 5? We’ve seen both in the metal and we think so, but the dimensions tell a different story.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a B-SUV, just like the Omoda 5. At 4,318 mm long and 1,831 mm wide, the junior Tiggo is just 82 mm shorter than the Omoda 5, and both have the same width. The Tiggo 4’s 2,610 mm wheelbase is just 20 mm shorter than the Omoda 5’s. Despite what your eyes tell you, this little SUV is about the same size as the wild Omoda, with just a hair’s length in difference. Goes to show how important design is.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 147 PS at 5,500 rpm and 210 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. This is the same engine available in the Tiggo 7 Pro and it’s paired to a CVT automatic gearbox. This model’s entry-level engine is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot with 111 hp/138 Nm, which pairs with either the CVT or a five-speed manual.

The Tiggo 4 Pro’s exterior isn’t quite a scaled down Tiggo 7 Pro, but the interior is, sporting the familiar horizontal layout and piano keys below the central AC vents. It’s a neat and stylish design, livened up here by splashes of red on the stitched leather dash trim, door cars and seats – an appropriate touch of sport for the most youthful model in the range.

The centre console differs from the Tiggo 7’s. It’s more conventional – out goes the big square screen for the AC controls, replaced by touch panels. The stubby gear knob and bare space between the seats make way for a regular gear lever and a handy flat slot for your phone. The AC is auto dual-zone and there’s an electronic parking brake with auto hold, so the junior Tiggo isn’t basic.

At all. Like big brother 7, it also gets a digital LCD meter panel (7.0-inch), a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree around view monitor, rear AC vents, leather and a powered driver’s seat. And since this is a Chinese car, a sunroof too. Safety wise, it’s the standard six airbags with ADAS and a tyre pressure monitor.

What do you think of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro? This demo car’s exact spec at RM100k, deal or no deal? Would a one million km engine warranty be enough peace of mind?

