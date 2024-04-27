Chery Tiggo 4 Pro confirmed for Malaysia, 1H 2025 – facelifted SUV rivals Perodua Ativa, Honda WR-V

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / April 27 2024 11:35 pm

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has been confirmed for the Malaysian market, and the sub-B-segment SUV will slot in below the Omoda 5 in both size and price. Chery Malaysia told paultan.org at the ongoing 2024 Chery International Business Conference event that the Tiggo 4 will arrive in the first half of 2025.

The Tiggo 4 was part of Chery Malaysia’s first ever event – a media preview – back in October 2022, so it’s no surprise that the junior Tiggo will be making its way here. However, time has passed and the car we’re showing you now from Chery’s headquarters in Wuhu looks different from the Tiggo 4 from a couple of years back.

The latest 2024 facelift version of the Tiggo 4 has bolder face that consists of a larger and more angular studded grille, which is visually connected to vertical LED daytime running lights at the edges of the bumper. The headlamps are LEDs and the cluster is slimmer. Overall, the new face gives a wider impression, and it’s also more modern.

Like the fascia, the Tiggo 4’s profile and rear end are also more in-line with its bigger Tiggo siblings. The chrome lower border of the daylight opening now goes all the way to the back; this plus some black paint creates the ‘floating roof’ effect seen on the Tiggo 7 and Proton’s X SUVs. The two-tone five-spoke alloys look pretty small here, but are actually 17-inch items with 215/60 rubber.

For me, it’s the rear end changes that does most to transform the Tiggo 4, which looks so much more contemporary with a full-width bar containing fancy LED signatures and a fully spelled out Chery logo. Vertical reflectors at the bumper edges mirror the front LED DRLs. Check out the pre-facelift to see what we mean.

The pre-facelift Tiggo 4’s interior was a strong point for cars of this size/price, but it has been further modernised and now sports the conjoined screens seen in other Chery SUVs. Further down, the row of piano keys and the piano black AC control panel have been retained, but the vents are now full width. Shift-by-wire allows for a small knob and a big storage area below the centre console. The steering wheel retains the Chery emblem instead of the logotype on the other Tiggos, though.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 147 PS and 210 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. That’s slightly lower than the Omoda 5’s 1.5T with 156 hp/230 Nm. The junior Tiggo’s entry-level engine has always been a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot with, which is also available with a manual gearbox that some markets require.

What do you think of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro? Its prospects will heavily depend on pricing, as buyers in the sub-RM100k market are more price sensitive than those buying a RM150k SUV. The T4 is sure to be priced below the century mark as the Omoda 5 starts from RM109k. Chery has a knack of surprising everyone with its prices though, so could this car retail between RM80k to RM90k?

For context, the Perodua Ativa – which has a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo engine – is priced from RM62,500 to RM72,600, while the 1.5L NA-powered Honda WR-V retails from RM90k to RM108k. It’s these two compact SUVs that Chery is targeting with the Tiggo 4 Pro.

