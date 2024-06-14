Refresh rave party at Sunway Lagoon tomorrow – 4 stations on BRT Sunway Line extended till 1am

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / June 14 2024 4:21 pm

Ravers, going to Refresh headlined by Alok at Sunway Lagoon tomorrow? The party will also see top local DJs like Wukong, Blink featuring Glenn and Victoria, Mr Yang, MJ and Ashley Lau at Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach.

To cater, Rapid KL has announced an extension of the BRT Sunway Line, where several above-ground bus stations will remain open till 1am. The stations are Sunway Lagoon, SunMed, SunU-Monash and South Quay, all in the Bandar Sunway township.

Other stations on the line will follow the regular operation hours. Passengers are advised to have sufficient credit in their Touch n Go cards. Enjoy the party.

