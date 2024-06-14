Targeted diesel subsidy – KPDN calls up 10 companies for increasing prices under the Anti-Profiteering Act

Not many of us drive diesel-powered vehicles, certainly not as many who use RON 95. But what everyone fears is the increase of prices for daily goods and services, using the just-announced removal of blanket subsidy for diesel as an excuse. We’ve all seen it before, traders raising prices and – rightly or wrongly – pushing the blame to the government.
So, it’s a good thing that the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) is actively looking for those suspected of profiteering. Ten companies that announced price increases after the targeted diesel subsidy programme started on June 10 have been issued written notices under Section 21, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.
KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said today that initial investigations found that four of the companies hauled up had approved fleet card applications, which means that their vehicles would be still enjoying subsidised diesel. The other six companies have vehicles that are not included in the list of Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0.
Armizan explained that the companies will be asked to provide detailed information including documents related to the offering of services or the sale of goods for the purpose of preparing profitability analysis. Failure to present oneself will be penalised under Section 57 of Act 723.
Who are they? The minister said the 10 companies comprised three each from the transport sector, building materials sector and the food and beverage sector. Two companies are from the machinery rental sector.
KPDN launched Ops Kesan 2.0 on June 8 with the aim to ensure that all determinants or price increases under SKDS 2.0 were in compliance with the Price Control and Antiprofiteering Regulations 2011.
The ministry has warned all parties not to take advantage by raising the prices of goods and services with a profit-making element following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy. Any party found to be engaging in price manipulation will be subject to action under Act 723 and may be fined up to RM500,000 for corporations or companies, and up to RM100,000 for individuals, or jail not exceeding three years, or both.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Sendiri bodoh sekarang nak alihkan salah kepada syarikat swasta.
agak-agak makcik Timah jual karipap dan nasi lemak kena panggil tak ni??….dah naik pun harga 20-40 sen….
tarik balik subsidi syarikat-syarikat macam ni. baru padan muka. subsidi makan tapi naik harga barang.
You know this is going to happen. You know people will jack up prices. You control, people will stop business, and Malaysia economy would be a standstill. I agree that subsidy should be abolished (no country would do that as it would be too costly), but it should the price should rise bit by bit. Ni tiba2 mengejut. Mana la orang x naik harga. Inflation will be there definitely, BNM would probably increase interest rate to curb inflation, RM maybe strengthening, but still doesn’t justify that we are an importing nation. I have no idea what the government is doing to curb all these issues before even thinking of total abolishment of diesel subsidy. And yet you want to compare diesel price with Asean nation. Compare with other oil producing nation, than can compare lah. What other lies does the govt want to say after this? Memang patut panggil Mahal-dah-ni.
Majlis ampang jaya just increased its cukai pintu by 25% but that’s ok as it’s gomen state.
So easy….
Subsidi provided tak cukup lah.
Just come out with a report say use more diesel than the subsided volume.
Settle lah. what so susah.
Suppose deep analysis and study done before implementation, not after implementation.