KPDN sets up Ops Kesan 2.0 WhatsApp hotline for submission of diesel price hike-related complaints

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 13 2024 4:50 pm

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has announced that it has set up a WhatsApp hotline at 012-6654292 to field complaints from the public regarding pricing and supply issues related to the implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0.

Members of the public may scan the QR code attached to the image, which will lead to the WhatsApp mobile application dialogue for Ops Kesan 2.0, the ministry stated.

Complainants are advised to supply the relevant supporting evidence, such as still images or video footage of documents such as receipts to provide the basis for the complaint. Contact details should be furnished as well, in the event that the ministry requires further information for subsequent action.

The just-launched Ops Kesan 2.0 is to ensure that there is no element of profiteering on the price of goods and services, following the increase in the retail price of diesel to RM3.35 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia. Earlier this week, the finance ministry revealed the types of diesel vehicles not eligible for the Budi Individual targeted subsidy scheme.

On Tuesday, a number of businesses in the transport-related sector have indicated that they have, or are set to increase their prices. These businesses include those in vehicle-towing and concrete production, which are not covered by targeted diesel subsidies. Yesterday, KPDN said that the government is looking into the inclusion of more vehicle types to be eligible.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.