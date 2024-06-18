2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES in Malaysia, 7% more torque, RM119,388

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 18 2024 1:14 pm

Updated and improved, the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES is now in Malaysia, priced at RM119,388. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in all Boon Siew Honda BigWing dealers from June 19.

Improvements to the Africa Twin’s 1,084 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine gives a 7% increase in torque. Power is claimed to be 102 hp at 7,500 rpm with a peak torque of 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) six-speed gearbox is also improved, giving a more natural, ‘feathered’ clutch feel on initial take-off and between first and second gears. There are three gearbox modes with ‘MT’ for manual shifting of gears using the handlebar switches.

Meanwhile, ‘D’ is for city and highway riding, with full automatic operation and maximum fuel efficiency. ‘S’ mode with three levels makes the engine rev a little higher before shifting up and while shifting down sooner when decelerating for extra engine braking.

The rider can immediately switch to ‘MT’ mode while riding, over riding the gearbox if necessary. As normal riding resumes, the DCT gearbox will switch back to automatic mode, depending on throttle and gear position, and vehicle speed.

Selecting gearbox off-road mode for the Africa Twin is done with ‘G’ mode, accessible through the 6.5-inch TFT-LCD screen. Available in any of the gearbox modes, this mode improves feel for available traction and machine control by reducing the amount of clutch slip during gear changes.

The Africa Twin’s electronics suite comes with a six-axis IMU and ride-by-wire throttle. This allows for four levels of power delivery and three levels of engine braking. Honda Selectable Traction Control (HSTC) comes with seven levels of intervention as well as an ‘Off’ selection for pure off-road riding.

Coming standard is Wheelie Control, offering three levels. Level 3 prevents any sort of front wheel lift, while Level 2 gives some lift and Level 1 is for those riders who prefer saving on front tyre life by keeping the front wheel off the ground.

The Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERATM) is now standard equipment (previously optional in Malaysia) with 200 mm off suspension travel front and rear. There are four suspension modes – Soft, Mid, Hard and Off-Road – as well as a User mode for rider preference.

Ergonomics and rider comfort is also revised with 15 mm thicker urethane seat foam, with the seat shape now cut for increased comfort during long rides in the saddle. Seat height is adjustable between 820 mm and 840 mm without the use of tools.

The Africa Twin’s front fairing is redesigned for better wind protection, along with a five-position manually-adjustable windscreen. This minimises wind blast and improves rider comfort on long journeys.

Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter brake discs on the 19-inch front wheel with four-piston callipers and a single disc with single-piston calliper on the rear 18-incher. Two-wheel ABS and rear wheel lift mitigation is standard, with ABS switched off for off-road duty only while the Africa Twin is stationary, re-activating when the ignition is turned off and on again.

Equipped with a Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen, the Africa Twin allows the rider to select ride modes using the top left of the screen. Standard is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, giving seamless integration with the rider’s smartphone.

Hands-free wireless Bluetooth connectivity is available, with all control inputs managed from the left-hand switchgear while a USB charging port is located next to the MID for ease of use. Colour options for the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES in Malaysia are Mat Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

