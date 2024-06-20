Audi RS Q6 e-tron EV to debut next year with over 600 PS; more comfort-oriented than Porsche Macan Turbo

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / June 20 2024 6:15 pm

Audi SQ6 e-tron in Beijing

The Audi Q6 e-tron range that has recently been joined by the SQ6 e-tron performance variant will gain an even more potent variant, the RS Q6 e-tron that is due to debut in 2025, Audi insiders have told Autocar.

As the naming convention suggests, this will be a high-end derivative of the range based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that also underpins the latest Porsche Macan, which boasts of up to 639 PS and 1,130 Nm in top Turbo guise with its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

It is a version of this powertrain that is expected for the RS Q6 e-tron, which can be expected to have over 600 PS at its disposal; for comparison, the SQ6 e-tron that recently made its debut in Beijing is specified with dual-motor setup driving all four wheels with 489 PS, or up to 516 PS with launch control activated.

That said, the RS Q6 e-tron will be more comfort-oriented than the Porsche Macan Turbo that is likely to share its powertrain specification, even though the RS Q6 e-tron will have “bold styling cues” in the guise of the RS6 and RS e-tron GT models, including larger wheels and RS-specific interior elements.

Audi SQ6 e-tron in Beijing

Performance of the RS Q6 e-tron is expected to improve up that of SQ6 e-tron, which does 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h. Electrical architecture should be as on the Q6 and SQ6 e-tron, which is a 800-volt setup that enables charging at up to 270 kW DC, replenishing the 100 kWh (94.9 kWh usable) battery pack in the SQ6 e-tron from 10-80% in 21 minutes.

Interior architecture of the RS Q6 e-tron is expected to be carried over from the Q6 and SQ6 e-tron, which would mean retaining the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, as well as the 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display with an active privacy mode in order to prevent driver distraction.

As for the Q6 e-tron, the electric SUV has been confirmed for the Malaysian market, with brand distributor PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) revealing last year that Q6 e-tron will arrive locally sometime this year.

GALLERY: Audi SQ6 e-tron in Beijing

GALLERY: Audi Q6 e-tron

