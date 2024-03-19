Audi Q6 e-tron debuts – PPE 800V platform; up to 625 km EV range, 516 PS; coming to Malaysia in 2024

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / March 19 2024 11:05 am

The Audi Q6 e-tron has made its debut as the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is an architecture also used by the latest Porsche Macan and the upcoming A6 e-tron. The Q6 e-tron has already been confirmed for Malaysia, with PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) revealing last March that the electric SUV will arrive here sometime in 2024.

Measuring 4,771 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, 1,648 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,899, the new electric SUV slots in under the larger Q8 e-tron and offers seating for up to five passengers. The exterior design is deemed as “sporty, progressive and perfectly proportioned,” with highlight cues being a closed and inverted Singleframe grille and prominent air intakes.

Lighting is also a major talking point for Audi, as the Q6 e-tron is the first to feature the company’s second-generation OLED technology. This is found on the rear taillights, with the number of segments per panel increased from six to 60 over the first generation. In total, the six OLED panels have a total of 360 segments, enabling for high-resolution visualisation.

Meanwhile, the front headlamps have matrix LED technology and are arranged in a dual-tier setup with an upper daytime running light array, which have 70 individual LEDs. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of digital light signatures via the myAudi app or MMI infotainment system, with eight options being the standard – another six can be added on via cost options.

Audi also points out the OLED taillights can communicate with the immediate surroundings via car-to-X technology, so the vehicle can warn other road users of accidents and breakdowns. They are also used to warn road users approaching from the rear and indicate the status of the vehicle’s parking assistant when active.

Inside, the Q6 e-tron features the MMI panoramic display that is made up of an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster) and 14.5-inch touchscreen. There’s also the MMI front passenger display measuring 10.9 inches that has an active privacy mode so as not to distract the driver when used.

Audi also offers its second-generation augmented reality head-up display that can create the impression that visual elements are floating at a distance of up to 200 metres – these are tied to the car’s navigation, driver assistance and media functions. The AR HUD has a field of view corresponding to around 88 inches diagonally and is based on a new digital light processor with 1.3 million micromirrors.

More tech features include the dynamic interaction light that sets the mood inside the cabin with a light strip containing 84 LEDs and shines with a brightness of up to 1,200 candela, along with an optional 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. As for the infotainment, it uses Android Automotive OS – another first for Audi – that provides access to Google services while also supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

To manage the exterior lights, interior systems and more, the Q6 e-tron uses a new E³ 1.2 electronic architecture with five high-performance computers to cover all vehicle functions. Additionally, it provides the basis for fast software updates and upgrades.

For those concerned about practicality, the SUV offers 526 litres of rear boot space that can be increased to 1,529 litres with the rear 40:20:40 split-folding seats down. Another 64 litres is also available in the frunk.

In terms of powertrains, the Q6 e-tron will be offered in two variants with all-wheel drive. The first is simply known as the Q6 e-tron quattro that has a total system output of 387 PS (285 kW) in Europe for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. In the United States, this variant has a higher nominal output of 428 PS (315 kW), which can go up to 462 PS (340 kW) with launch control active – the latter enables a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of five seconds and the top speed is 210 km/h.

Next up is the SQ6 e-tron that packs 489 PS (360 kW) and can deliver up to 516 PS (380 kW) with launch control. According to the US press release, the SQ6 e-tron will max out at 230 km/h and can get from 0-96 km/h in an estimated 4.2 seconds.

The motors are powered by a battery pack that consists of 12 modules with a total of 180 prismatic cells – the 15 cells per module are connected in series. With a gross energy capacity of 100 kWh (94.9 kWh usable), Audi is touting a max range of up to 625 km (WLTP) for the base variant, while the SQ6 does up to 598 km. The company says a rear-wheel drive variant with a smaller battery (83 kWh gross and ten modules) will be introduced after the initial market launch with more range.

With the PPE, the Q6 e-tron has an 800-volt electrical system that enables DC fast charging at a peak of 270 kW. This will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in 21 minutes with a compatible charging station, but when faced with one that works with 400-volt technology, the SUV can be bank-charged. As the company explains, the 800-volt battery is “divided” into two batteries at equal voltage, which can then be charged in parallel with up to 135 kW.

For AC charging, the SUV can handle up to 11 kW as standard that “fills an empty battery overnight.” The carmaker will offer AC charging with 22 kW as an option at a later date that should reduce the charging time. To touch upon brake regeneration, Audi says the Q6 e-tron can recuperate up to 220 kW and claims around 95% of all everyday braking processes can be covered by regenerative braking.

Both the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron will be available to order in Europe from the end of March 2024 and start at 74,700 euros (RM383,820) and 93,800 euros (RM481,963) respectively. What do you think of Audi’s latest electric SUV? Are you looking forward to its arrival here to compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, BMW iX and Tesla Model Y?

