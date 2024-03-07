Audi Q6 e-tron to debut on March 18 – brand’s first EV built on PPE platform; coming to Malaysia in 2024

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / March 7 2024 1:35 pm

The Audi Q6 e-tron will make its debut on March 18 this year, the company announced recently. Presented in prototype form last March, the Q6 e-tron will be the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) to be built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture co-developed with Porsche. Other EVs that use the same platform include the latest Macan as well as the upcoming A6 e-tron.

The PPE architecture operates on an 800-volt system, with reports claiming a DC fast charging rate of up to 270 kW. Audi isn’t providing much in the way of details on the Q6 e-tron’s powertrain for now, but it is said to be a dual-motor setup providing around 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and a 100-kWh battery for a WLTP-rated range of up to 600 km. A high-performance SQ6 e-tron is also rumoured to be on the way with 490 PS (483 hp or 360 kW).

The interior of the Q6 e-tron is less of a mystery, as the German carmaker revealed it in full last September. Recycled materials are heavily used for the cabin, which will feature the Audi MMI panoramic display. The curved display is made up of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit as well as a 14.5-inch MMI touch display.

Another display is a 10.9-inch unit located ahead of the front passenger, which is integrated into the dashboard and features an active privacy mode with shutter technology so as not to distract the driver. Ambient lighting is also a major aspect of the interior, with the Interaction light (IAL) system providing a welcome function and visualising dynamic turn signals for safety, along with the charge level and charging process.

There will also be an optional augmented reality (AR) head-up display that projects information onto the windscreen, with items depicted as far ahead as 200 metres. The field of view for AR content corresponds to a diagonal of about 88 inches from the driver’s perspective.

Audi also said previously the Q6 e-tron will also be its first car to use a new E3 software architecture developed with CARIAD and based on Android Automotive. Features include over-the-air (OTA) software updates, a digital voice assistant and a selection of apps.

For audio playback, there’s an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system with 22 loudspeakers and 830 watts of amplification. The speakers are carefully placed throughout the cabin, including in the front seat headrests, front doors and various other areas to create an immersive aural experience.

On the practicality side of things, the Q6 e-tron will offer 526 litres of boot space that is expandable to 1,529 litres with the rear row of seats folded down. There’s another 64 litres available in the front trunk (frunk) to accommodate a charging cable or small bags, while the centre console is designed to feature two cupholders, a wireless phone charging pad and two USB ports.

The exterior design is also pretty clear to see despite the decals and camouflage, with highlight cues being a closed-off grille flanked by matrix LED headlamps that feature a first-for-the-brand active digital light signature. This is said to enable a variety of lighting signatures, with a dedicated software module responsible for the “dance” seen on the headlamps as well as the 360-segment taillights, the latter with second-generation OLED technology. There will also be a Sportback body style.

The Q6 e-tron has already been confirmed for Malaysia, with PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) revealing last March that the electric SUV will arrive here sometime in 2024. At present, the e-tron line-up here consists of the e-tron GT, Q8-e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.