2024 Audi Q6 e-tron EV has three displays, AR head-up display, Android-based software; coming to Malaysia

In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 September 2023 11:50 am / 2 comments

Audi has revealed the interior of the upcoming Q6 e-tron, which will be the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) that will be based on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. As revealed by PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) in March this year, the Q6 e-tron will come to Malaysia in 2024 to join the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron in the local line-up.

Recycled materials are featured in the fully electric SUV’s cabin, with 100% recycled polyester being used for the Elastic Melange fabric that is seen on the so-called Softwrap extending from the doors through to the centre console. The material is also used for the Argument fabric that is an option for the seats and headliner.

Other seat materials offered include Dinamica microfibre (also a recycled material) and Nappa leather in a variety of finishes, some of which are made from renewable raw materials, as well as designs. You’ll also find floor mats made from Econyl that is produced from upcycled old fishing nets, carpets and industrial waste.

Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of screens inside the Q6 e-tron, including the Audi MMI panoramic display that is made up of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display. The panel is slightly curved for ergonomics and there’s ambient lighting around it to simulate a “floating look” at night.

The ambient lighting forms part of the Interaction light (IAL) system that provides a welcome function and visualises dynamic turn signals for safety, along with the charge level and charging process – this is part of the ambient light package plus.

Another display is a 10.9-inch unit located ahead of the front passenger, which is integrated into the dashboard and features an active privacy mode with shutter technology so as not to distract the driver. Aside from media consumption, the MMI front passenger display can also be used to assist the driver with navigation.

Another tech feature Audi is pointing out is an optional augmented reality (AR) head-up display that projects information onto the windscreen, with items depicted as far ahead as 200 metres. The field of view for AR content corresponds to a diagonal of about 88 inches from the driver’s perspective.

Audi says the Q6 e-tron will also be the first to use the new E3 software architecture developed with CARIAD and based on Android Automotive. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates are part of this software suite, as is a digital voice assistant and a selection of apps.

For audio playback, an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system comes with 22 loudspeakers and 830 watts of amplification. The speakers are carefully placed throughout the cabin, including in the front seat headrests, front doors and various other areas to create an immersive aural experience.

The use of the PPE platform also allows for a spacious interior, with Audi claiming 526 litres of boot space that is expandable to 1,529 litres with the rear row of seats folded down. There’s another 64 litres available in the front trunk (frunk) to accommodate a charging cable or small bags, while the centre console is design to feature two cupholders, a wireless phone charging pad and two USB ports.

“As is characteristic for an electric car without a center tunnel, there is additional legroom, which makes it easy to climb into the back seats, and the rear center seat is very comfortable,” Audi says in its release.

