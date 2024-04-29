Beijing 2024: Audi SQ6 e-tron EV – 516 PS, 0-96 km/h in 4.2 seconds, 230 km/h top speed, 598 km range

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / April 29 2024 6:26 pm

The Audi SQ6 e-tron that made its debut last month – alongside the regular Q6 e-tron – has been shown at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, and here’s our first look at live images of the performance electric SUV.

Performance sets the SQ6 e-tron apart from the regular Q6 e-tron, and on this front the SQ6 e-tron is rated to produce 489 PS, or up to 516 PS with launch control activated; for commparison, the US-market version of the Q6 e-tron outputs 428 PS, or up to 462 PS with launch control.

Thus equipped, the SQ6 e-tron will do 0-96 km/h in 4.2 seconds, and a top speed of 230 km/h. Energy is stored in a 100 kWh battery pack with 94/9 kWh usable, enabling the SQ6 e-tron to travel up to 598 km on a full charge.

Using the manufacturer’s PPE architecture, the Q6 e-tron, which the SQ6 e-tron is based upon, features an 800-volt electrical system that enables fast charging at up to 270 kW DC, which can recharge the battery from 10-80% in 21 minutes with a compatible charging station.

Meanwhile in terms of AC charging, the SQ6 e-tron takes 11 kW as standard, while a 22 kW option will be added at a later date for a quicker charge, the carmaker stated at the model’s debut. In terms of brake energy regeneration, up to 220 kW can be recuperated, which should cover around 95% of common braking practice.

The model that the SQ6 e-tron carries over much of the Q6 e-tron’s cabin including its dashboard architecture, which can be seen in our live images to feature the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, as well as the 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display with an active privacy mode in order to prevent driver distraction.

Other Q6 elements include the new E³ 1.2 electronic architecture with five high-performance computers to cover all vehicle functions, as well as providing the basis for quick software updates and upgrades.

The Q6 e-tron has been confirmed as early as March last year that it will be coming to the Malaysian market this year. Would you be interested in this performance version of the Q6 that is already heading this way?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.