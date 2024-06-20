FFF 1 number plate belongs to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim; RM1.75m bid now highest in Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 20 2024 11:46 am

A bid of RM1.75 million has been put in by DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar for the ‘FFF 1’ number plate, which was part of the ‘FFF’ special series of plates issued by the road transport department (JPJ) last month in conjunction with the government agency’s 78th anniversary.

According to the official Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, the special-series number plate received the RM1.75 million bid, which surpasses the RM1.5 million for the ‘GOLD 1’ number plate, also purchased by Sultan Ibrahim, which makes the ‘FFF 1’ plate the highest bid yet received for a number plate in Malaysia.

First opened for tender on May 11, bidding for the FFF series of number plates closed on May 15, a remainder of the plate run continued to be available thereafter, and these were offered from June 1 starting from RM510 including service fees.

Bidding for the FFF series of number plates aimed to generate funds for initiatives including distribution of free helmets, Perkeso top-up contributions for 40,000 taxi drivers, rental cars, and school buses, and the sponsorship of public service vehicles and B2 licences for the B40 community according to transport minister Anthony Loke, reported FMT.

Sultan Ibrahim also purchased the ‘FF 1’ number plate for RM1.2 million, which was also the highest ever sum paid for a number plate at the time, prior to the ‘GOLD 1’ number plate.

