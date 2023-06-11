FF1 plate owner is DYMM Sultan Johor – RM1.2mil!

In Local News / By Paul Tan / 11 June 2023 4:46 pm / 0 comments

When the results of the FF plate bidding were announced in late May 2023, you may have noticed that the number that logically would be the most expensive was missing from the list.

Well, today it has been revealed that the winning bidder for the number is none other than DYMM Sultan of Johor, who paid RM1.2 million for the number. This brings the total collection for the FF plate by JPJ up to a massive total of RM35.4 million ringgit.

The second most expensive FF plate is FF8, which collected the highest price at RM950,000. This was followed by FF9 at RM911,999 and FF3 at RM639,000. Meanwhile, FF2 cost its winning bidder RM638,000, followed by FF7 at RM633,000.

The reception towards the FF number plate series, in terms of numbers, saw 34,032 bidders in total for the series, of which 8,348 bidders won their bid, which means that from the 9,999 available numbers, 8,348 numbers from this series were bid upon.