Volvo V60, V90 station wagons to return to United Kingdom market with mild-hybrid, PHEV powertrains

2023 Volvo V60 Recharge T8 Ultimate in Malaysia

Fans of station wagons in the United Kingdom have two more models to choose from in the market, as Volvo will be bringing the V60 and V90 back on sale in the country following their discontinuation from the UK market last year, reported Autocar. Their sedan counterparts, the S60 and S90 however won’t be following suit.

The V60 will return to the UK market with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, namely a 200 PS mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 7.6 seconds, and two petrol PHEV powertrains producing 355 PS and 462 PS respectively.

The latter is offered in Malaysia as the V60 Recharge T8 Ultimate at RM322k in November 2022, and is currently the sole station wagon offering in the Volvo Car Malaysia model line-up.

2017 Volvo V90 T6 AWD R-Design in Malaysia

The V90 that is also to return to the UK market will do so with PHEV powertrains exclusively, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 5.5 seconds and an official EV range of more than 50 miles (80 km), according to Autocar.

“We removed the V60 and V90 from sale in the UK last August amid falling appetite for estate cars. While this remains a long-term trend, we have seen a resurgence for our estate products in recent months and have decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 to our UK portfolio in response to this. We will begin taking orders next month,” Volvo communicated to the magazine in a statement.

The publication cited sales figures indicating that the V60 and V90 were the brand’s slowest selling models globally in 2023, with a combined 44,600 units sold compared to the XC60 SUV which achieved 228,600 units in global sales last year. The United Kingdom is however Volvo’s third-largest global market, and calls for a return of station wagon models will have been “especially influential”, the magazine wrote.

