Volvo discontinues S60, V60, V90 sedan and wagon models in the United Kingdom; SUVs remain on sale

Volvo XC90, S90 and V90 (2017) models in Malaysia

Volvo has discontinued the sale of sedan and station wagon models in the United Kingdom, where only SUVs remain on sale, Autocar has reported.

“We continue to rapidly transform our product offer, which means not only moving towards full electrification, but also shifting to new platforms and technologies across all our cars. We will naturally need to evolve and consolidate our line-up as we prioritise fully electric cars and make this technological transition,” the carmaker said in a statement sent to the publication.

The Swedish automaker brand has thus decided to remove further models, including the S60, V60 and V90 from its line-up in the United Kingdom as demand for its existing SUV range continues to grow, and interest in its forthcoming EVs, the EX90 and EX30, is strong.

Sedan and station wagon models have been discontinued from the Volvo UK line-up

“Meanwhile, appetite for our saloon and estate models has fallen to very low levels in the UK, which has led to our decision to remove these models from sale in the UK,” the statement from Volvo read.

Recently released global sales figures for the first half of 2023 from Volvo revealed that its best-selling XC60 accounted for 106,000 units, which meant that the SUV outsold the rest of its sedan and station wagon range by nearly 70%, Autocar wrote.

The S90 sedan was the most popular of the discontinued range with 23,000 sold in the six-month period, while the S60 saw 18,000 units sold and the V60 had 16,000 units sold in that period; by comparison, just 7,100 units of the V90 station wagon were sold in that time.

The XC60 and XC90 range of SUVs remain on the UK market, alongside the XC40 and C40 in the brand’s increasingly electrified line-up

The discontinuation of Volvo’s sedan and estate range in the UK leaves an exclusively SUV-populated line-up, starting with the XC40 and the related C40 EV, followed by the XC60 and capped by the three-row XC90.

“Suffice to say we play across all the spectrums and range, and we have customers who require different vehicles and different uses for vehicles. We will try and make sure that we can capture as much of that as we possibly can,” Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan was quoted as saying. That said, having “40 different models” was not Volvo’s strategy, and the line-up would be designed to cater to segments with the most demand.

Meanwhile for the Malaysian market, an interview with Volvo Car Malaysia MD Charles Frump revealed that the next EV introduction in our market will be with the EX30, which will in fact arrive in Malaysia next year before the EX90 does, which made its global debut before the smaller model.

