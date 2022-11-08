In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 8 November 2022 11:13 am / 3 comments

Volvo has removed the S60 sedan from its model line-up for the United Kingdom, Autocar has reported. “We are continually re-evaluating our product portfolio and as part of this process, have temporarily removed the S60 from sale in the UK,” a Volvo spokesperson told the magazine.

The future of the S60 – as well as the V60 – could be uncertain, given that Volvo has aimed to go fully electric by 2030. The V60 station wagon that share the S60’s platform and powertrain choices remains on sale for the UK market, along with the S90 sedan and V90 station wagon.

Beyond the product portfolio re-evaluation, another reason for the S60’s removal from the brand’s UK range could be its low sales performance, noted Autocar.

Sales figures released by Jato Dynamics, which combines both the S60 and V60 as one model, revealed that these have sustained a 51% drop in registrations so far this year, down to 16,797 units compared to last year, which is the biggest volume drop in the Volvo line-up, the magazine wrote, and the S60 is assumed to account for the most of the drop given that the V60 remains on sale.

Earlier this year, the 2023 Volvo S60 and V60 were unveiled, bringing a revised specifications list and the plug-in hybrid variants received a larger capacity battery for up to 90 km EV range.

The 2023 V60 arrived in Malaysia last week solely as the Recharge T8 Ultimate priced from RM322k, replacing the previous Recharge T8 Inscrption. These upgrades brought combined outputs of 462 PS and 709 Nm from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 317 PS and 400 Nm, combined with a 145 PS/309 Nm electric motor on the rear axle.

