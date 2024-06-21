Malaysia needs to continue supporting ZEV transition – PN transport portfolio head Khairil Nizam Khirudin

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 21 2024 11:17 am

Perikatan Nasional has issued a statement on zero emissions vehicles in Malaysia through its transport portfolio head Khairil Nizam Khirudin, who is Jerantut member of parliament, offering suggestions on ensuring the continual development of the EV sector in the country.

Kharil Nizam stated that Malaysia needs to “continue supporting the transition to vehicles with zero-emissions technology”, stating that sales of zero-emissions vehicles in Malaysia last year reached 13,257 units, or a gain of over 400% from 3,127 units sold in 2022.

The transport portfolio head for Perikatan Nasional continued to say that the Malaysian government needs to support efforts in improving the capabilities of local automakers in producing zero-emissions vehicles which are affordable for all segments of society.

Khairil Nizam also called on the government to consider a sensible liberalisation of the market in order to enable more car companies to import zero-emissions vehicles for the Malaysian market, and to offer these ZEVs at more competitive prices.

The head of PN transport portfolio, who is also Jerantut MP also called on the government to fortify the ZEV ecosystem by offering support for green industry players, such as by offering rebates to suppliers of supporting technologies for ZEVs such as charging equipment, solar energy systems and environmentally friendly batteries in order for green technologies to be more accessible to the people.

Last month, Perodua showed its latest electric vehicle study, the emo-1 EV concept based on the current Myvi, featuring a 55.7 kWh battery for up to 350 km of range on a single charge. On June 12, Proton unveiled its EV brand, eMas, ahead of its first EV model that is scheduled for launch at the end of this year.

At present, all electric vehicles in Malaysia are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, and a new EV road tax structure announced this month will take effect on January 1, 2026. See the new EV road tax structure in detail, here.

In March this year, deputy investment, trade and industry minister Liew Chin Tong said that MITI, together with Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) are currently examining and refining the feasibility of increasing DC charger targets.

