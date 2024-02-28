Malaysia EV sales: 13,257 units in 2023, 16,763 total, with 2,020 chargers; 20,000 EV sales expected in 2024

Sales of electric vehicles in Malaysia reached 13,257 units in 2023, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on Malaysian roads to 16,763 units in total, according to a statement by the Zero Emissions Vehicle Association (ZEVA).
Meanwhile, the tally of electric vehicle chargers as of end-2023 has reached 2,020 units, for a charger to EV ratio of approximately 1:8, or one EV charger for every eight electric vehicles, according to the statement by ZEVA.
The trend in electric vehicle volume means that even more units can be expected to be sold in the country this year, says ZEVA, and it estimates that EV sales will reach 19,000 to 20,000 units this year, and therefore many more public chargers are immediately required, the association said.
The Zero Emissions Vehicle Association also welcomes a smarter approach to charging by EV users, where vehicle charging is carried out outside peak times in order to not unduly burden the national power grid, it said. ZEVA also commends the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia for preparing more EV chargers on highways for long-distance journeys, the statement continued.
In January this year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) stated that there were 10,159 electric vehicles sold in 2023, representing a gain of 286% over the total sold in 2022.
The association noted that its sales data comes from association members, and recent Malaysian market entrant Tesla isn’t an MAA member, and so the American EV maker’s sales volume locally will have contributed to the gap between numbers from ZEVA and MAA.
In terms of the number of EV chargers in Malaysia, data from MAA as of October 2023 states that there are currently 1,434 EV chargers, comprised of 1,117 AC chargers and 317 DC fast chargers. It states that Malaysia’s target of having 10,000 EV chargers by 2025 will be comprised of 9,000 AC chargers and 1,000 DC fast chargers.
Comments
9000ac charger? aduh.. habislah masa raya nanti.. all stuck charging… at least half should be DC fast charge aduh…
EV sales in quite a few developed markets are already crashing down hard because they have finally realised and accepted how impractical EVs actually are, their horrible resale value and expensive insurance rates certainly aren’t helping them either, but then here you have our dear Malaysia, who is expecting it’s EV sales to go up instead, as usual slow like siput and far behind the times.
Growth has slow down, still growing. Not crashing down. Other market like China, Norway, Thailand and in Asean are growing exponential in 2 to 3 digits. You dont see ICE engine car growth like this.
Why do we have a target to install an AC charger that is known to take a very long time to charge? why don’t we focus more on the DC charger instead? Or, does this statistic will take into account the AC charger installed by homeowners at their houses as well?
AC is still better for battery wellbeing. There’s always downside of every benefit.
MAA so bangga have 10,000 sales of BEV last year. In Thailand they have more than 76,000 units sold last year! BYD itself already more than 30,000 units sold. No wonder all the BEV manufacturers going to Siam. Menteri can ask BYD all he wants to set up plant here but the sales in Thailand is 10 times more.
At the moment BEVs are kereta orang kayangan. No BEVs in the affordable range below 100k thanks to our dear menteri. Want to buy also have to be T20 or higher. Want to sell also have this 100k restriction.
Should have more DC chargers as well especially at highways so that have no range anxiety. And please have a common payment method that accepts cash and Credit card.
Also Tesla is very slow in installing their Supercharger network. Tesla should buy more plot of land to install superchargers. Ask Ee Lon Ma to call PMX sure can get fast approval.
EV is over rated and analysts thought that it will boom. unfortunately it didn’t boom as much as the hype.
Commentors here thinks money grows on trees.
DC charger are substantially more expensive than AC charger.
If our gov were to below 100k evs to enter Malaysia, you will see ev adoption to skyrocket. But this will instantly wipe out Perodua and Proton and also our local automotive industies