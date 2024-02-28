Malaysia EV sales: 13,257 units in 2023, 16,763 total, with 2,020 chargers; 20,000 EV sales expected in 2024

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 28 2024 3:43 pm

Sales of electric vehicles in Malaysia reached 13,257 units in 2023, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on Malaysian roads to 16,763 units in total, according to a statement by the Zero Emissions Vehicle Association (ZEVA).

Meanwhile, the tally of electric vehicle chargers as of end-2023 has reached 2,020 units, for a charger to EV ratio of approximately 1:8, or one EV charger for every eight electric vehicles, according to the statement by ZEVA.

The trend in electric vehicle volume means that even more units can be expected to be sold in the country this year, says ZEVA, and it estimates that EV sales will reach 19,000 to 20,000 units this year, and therefore many more public chargers are immediately required, the association said.

The Zero Emissions Vehicle Association also welcomes a smarter approach to charging by EV users, where vehicle charging is carried out outside peak times in order to not unduly burden the national power grid, it said. ZEVA also commends the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia for preparing more EV chargers on highways for long-distance journeys, the statement continued.

In January this year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) stated that there were 10,159 electric vehicles sold in 2023, representing a gain of 286% over the total sold in 2022.

The association noted that its sales data comes from association members, and recent Malaysian market entrant Tesla isn’t an MAA member, and so the American EV maker’s sales volume locally will have contributed to the gap between numbers from ZEVA and MAA.

In terms of the number of EV chargers in Malaysia, data from MAA as of October 2023 states that there are currently 1,434 EV chargers, comprised of 1,117 AC chargers and 317 DC fast chargers. It states that Malaysia’s target of having 10,000 EV chargers by 2025 will be comprised of 9,000 AC chargers and 1,000 DC fast chargers.

