PLUS and LLM to work on increasing the number of EV charging points on highways, to identify new locations

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 16 2024 10:27 am

PLUS and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) have agreed to simplify the process of developing and increasing the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along PLUS highways. This was announced by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) following the first national EV steering committee (NEVSC) meeting of the year, Bernama reports.

In a statement, it said that PLUS and LLM will identify the strategic locations for new charging points at rest and recreation (R&R) areas and lay-bys along the highway. It added that the government has also requested the development of new substations at required locations and that there was sufficient electricity supply at approved EV charging station sites at R&Rs.

At the meeting, Tenaga Nasional (TNB) briefed the committee that it was analysing the power supply sourcing methods and power use over time aspects to encourage the utilisation of renewable energy (RE) for charging EVs. MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that apart from charging EVs using RE, the government is welcoming suggestions to encourage new business models to optimise EV charging when electricity usage is low.

Matters on improving the procedures and licensing of EV charging stations were also discussed during the NEVSC meeting, which was chaired by energy transition and water transformation minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. He saod that the government has acknowledged the challenges EV charging point operators (CPOs) are currently facing.

“I have instructed the government agencies involved to coordinate and facilitate the relevant regulations, including those concerning licensing matters. This is to ensure the development and operation of EV charging stations nationwide will function smoothly and also to holistically support the development of the EV ecosystem without jeopardising safety aspects,” he said.

The government said late last year it is targeting to have an additional 100 EV charging points in place on tolled highways by 2025. At present, there are around 60 EV charging points on the NSE and East Coast Expressway (LPT), located at R&R areas and petrol stations.

